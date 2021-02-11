Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 11

Today’s Birthday (02/11/21). Bloom like a rose this year. Develop passion projects with consistent discipline. Profits flow with planning. Reach a social turning point this spring, before summer love, family and fun delight. Navigate family changes next winter, before a sparkling phase with friends and community. Savor the spotlight.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the Aquarius New Moon. Share love, support and appreciation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under the Aquarius New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and bring exciting possibilities to life. Your influence is rising.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider new perspectives. A new two-week phase favoring education, travels and exploration dawns under this Aquarius New Moon. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.