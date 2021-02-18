Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 18

Today’s Birthday (02/18/21). Grow and develop through introspection this year. Discipline with personal passion projects pays in spades. Follow a delightful dream. Shift professional directions this spring, before winter domestic renovations satisfy. Change the message this winter, before a career breakthrough. Listen to your inner muse.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Money comes easier now. Consider big questions this month, with the Sun in Pisces. You’re sensitive to hidden undercurrents. You can see what’s important. Adjust plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal projects. Enjoy virtual social life and connect with friends and teams for the next 30 days under the Pisces Sun. New opportunities are born.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider plans. You can advance in your career over the next month, with the Sun in Pisces. Take advantage of new markets and favorable conditions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends offer solutions, connections and resources. You’d like to expand your horizons this month with the Pisces Sun. Explore, investigate and research new frontiers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue practical professional goals. Collaborate for shared financial accounts this month, with the Sun in Pisces. You’re growing for the future. Build and strengthen support.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Begin a month-long partnership phase, with the Sun in Pisces. Kindle a romantic collaboration. Coordinate for shared purpose. Connect at a deeper level.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow with shared accounts. Prioritize physical work and health this month, with the Sun in Pisces. Practice for energy, strength and performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Rely on strong partners. This month favors love, fun and romance, with the Sun in Pisces. Pursue your favorite diversions, arts and passions. Deepen connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Maintain energy with healthy practices. Domestic renovation projects earn satisfying results. It’s amazing what you can do with fresh paint. Enjoy home comforts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun and romance. You’re especially charming and creative this month, with the Pisces Sun. Write your story. Publish and share far and wide.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy home comforts. The next month gets especially lucrative, with the Sun in Pisces. Get especially productive with domestic support. Tap into new silver.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with creative muses. You’re especially powerful and confident, with the Sun in your sign. Advance personal passion projects this month. Grow and flower.
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., is 94. Singer Yoko Ono is 88. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 82. Singer Irma Thomas is 80. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 80. Actor Jess Walton is 75. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 74. Actor Sinead Cusack is 73. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 71. Singer Randy Crawford is 69. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 68. Actor John Travolta is 67. Actor John Pankow is 66. Game show host Vanna White is 64. Actor Jayne Atkinson is 62. Actor Greta Scacchi is 61. Actor Matt Dillon is 57. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 57. Rapper Dr. Dre is 56. Actor Molly Ringwald is 53. Actor Sarah Brown is 46. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 46. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 44. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 44. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 44. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 41. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 39. Roots rock musician Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) is 33. Actor Shane Lyons is 33. Actor Sarah Sutherland is 33. Actor Maiara Walsh is 33.