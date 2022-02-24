Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 24

Today’s Birthday (02/24/22). This year favors inner growth and development. New possibilities arise naturally with disciplined routines, plans and preparation. Ride a professional surge this winter, inspiring spring connection, communication and creativity. Take another tack with summer explorations, as autumn conditions favor expanding terrain. Restore, replenish and recharge.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel interferes with your routine. Find agreement where least expected. Good news comes from afar. Imagine an educational dream come true. Plot the steps.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss shared accounts and ideas for growth. Turn down an expensive proposition. Avoid risk or waste. Reinforce basic structures and faithfully contribute. Pull together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share something new with your partner. Verify intuition with factual data. Have patience with chaos or confusion. Use your persuasive charms. Realize romantic dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss potential ways to improve physical performance with trusted experts. Set backup plans and alternatives. Small changes can reap big rewards. Adjust healthy practices.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take a creative tack. Minimize risk or trouble. Adapt with changes. Relax and have fun with family. Encourage artistic impulses. Enjoy games, sports and diversions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Share emotional support with changes. Make structural repairs and domestic improvements. Align on which possibilities to realize first.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reinforce basic structures with a creative project. You can solve a challenging puzzle. Follow rules carefully. Realize your vision with dedication and heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss lucrative potential. Dreamy opportunities arise in conversation. Adapt around unexpected circumstances. Add support structures to reinforce projects with heart. You can find the resources.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Imagine a personal dream or vision that moves your heart. Take action for love. Put in the backstage preparation to make it happen.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a private retreat. Productivity and creativity flourish behind closed doors. Consider an inspiring vision or possibility. Plot potential steps. Savor connection with nature.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Team participation can fulfill dreams when animated by love. A formidable challenge requires respectful diplomacy. Listen to your crew. Adapt strategies around changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Measure the gap between a professional dream and reality. Discover unexpected progress and remaining challenges. Align actions toward work that calls to your heart.

Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 91. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 88. Singer Joanie Sommers is 81. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 80. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 80. Actor Barry Bostwick is 77. Actor Edward James Olmos is 75. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 75. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 72. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 71. Actor Helen Shaver is 71. News anchor Paula Zahn is 66. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 66. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 64. Actor Mark Moses is 64. Actor Beth Broderick is 63. Actor Emilio Rivera is 61. Singer Michelle Shocked is 60. Movie director Todd Field is 58. Actor Billy Zane is 56. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 48.

