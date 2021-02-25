Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 25

Today’s Birthday (02/25/21). Tap into your secret powers this year. Apply consistent self-discipline with practices and planning for stellar results. Develop and grow your skills and passions. Navigate professional obstacles this spring before a domestic renewal phase. Winter plot twists inspire lucrative professional projects. Strengthen a spiritual connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Do what you love. Keep secrets, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Consider mysteries, fantasies and dreams. Savor quiet time in peaceful privacy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Social media connections benefit your career. You’re especially popular this month, with Venus in Pisces. Connect with like-minded friends. Share what you love from home.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Watch for career opportunities. Take on new responsibilities, with Pisces Venus this month. Take charge. Pass the test, and you can rise a level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re making money. Venus entering Pisces today favors educational exploration and investigation. Set goals and plan an adventure. Discover new worlds. Mix business with pleasure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Find a sweet deal. Venus in Pisces favors shared financial accounts. Generate positive cash flow through collaborative efforts.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on each other. Partnerships flower, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Collaborate on creative projects. Compromise on details. Romance sparks out of the blue.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue excellence. Exercise energizes you. Guard health and safety. Get into a fun physical performance phase, with Venus in Pisces this month. Earn exceptional results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Artistic efforts work in your favor this month, with Venus in Pisces. Explore beauty, passion and fun. Share what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Discover the world without leaving home. Savor domestic comforts over the next month, with Venus in Pisces. Focus on family matters. Beautify your spaces.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Write your masterpiece this month, with Venus in Pisces. Study gets fun. You’re especially brilliant. Words flow with ease. Connect the pieces. Savor interesting conversation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared gain. Harvest new income. The next month with Venus in Pisces can get especially profitable. Take advantage of lucrative conditions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Healthy practices pay off. You’re especially charismatic and attractive this month, with Venus in your sign. Try a new style or look. You’re irresistible.
Notable birthdays: Actor Ann McCrea is 90. Actor Tom Courtenay is 84. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 84. Actor Diane Baker is 83. Actor Karen Grassle is 79. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 72. Humorist Jack Handey is 72. Movie director Neil Jordan is 71. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 68. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 62. Comedian Carrot Top is 56. Model and actor Veronica Webb is 56. Actor Alexis Denisof is 55. Actor Tea Leoni is 55. Actor Lesley Boone is 53.
Actor Sean Astin is 50. Singer Daniel Powter is 50. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 48. R&B singer Justin Jeffre is 48. Actor Anson Mount is 48. Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 46. Actor Rashida Jones is 45. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 43. Actor Justin Berfield is 35. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 35. Actor Jameela Jamil is 35. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 34.