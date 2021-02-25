Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 25

Today’s Birthday (02/25/21). Tap into your secret powers this year. Apply consistent self-discipline with practices and planning for stellar results. Develop and grow your skills and passions. Navigate professional obstacles this spring before a domestic renewal phase. Winter plot twists inspire lucrative professional projects. Strengthen a spiritual connection.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Do what you love. Keep secrets, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Consider mysteries, fantasies and dreams. Savor quiet time in peaceful privacy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Social media connections benefit your career. You’re especially popular this month, with Venus in Pisces. Connect with like-minded friends. Share what you love from home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Watch for career opportunities. Take on new responsibilities, with Pisces Venus this month. Take charge. Pass the test, and you can rise a level.