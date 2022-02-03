Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 3

Today's Birthday (02/03/22). Expand leadership this year. Steady action and participation grow your influence. Reconnect with dear friends this winter, before springtime domestic renovations flower. Taking another tack at work for new professional perspectives next summer prepares you for a career achievement next autumn. You've got this.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reorganize. Things are starting to make sense. Plan your moves in advance. Complete old projects to clear space for what's ahead. Preparation pays off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Team action gets farther. Friends help you advance. Go for a shared dream or vision. Long-term gain is possible now. Together, you're unbeatable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A professional dream appears within reach. Advance by leaps and bounds, especially with expert assistance. A push now can have lasting benefits. Imagine the possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Widen an exploration. Take advantage of earlier preparation. Broaden your investigation. Study and research options. Follow a fascinating thread. Plan and then make your move.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a shared vision. Luck follows initiative. Energize your lucrative efforts. A push now offers lasting benefits. Invest for the future. Pull together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Speak freely with someone you trust. A romantic dream seems within reach. Expand a creative collaboration in new directions. Forge a lasting bond together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice for stronger physical performance. Earn extra points for getting out in nature. Beauty revives and energizes you. You're building ease, endurance and agility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — It's all for love and love for all. Go for romantic dreams. Advance them boldly. Luck favors ventures with heart. Share yours with someone special.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts can realize a domestic dream. Scrub and clean. Move furniture or hang new drapes. Push now for lasting gain. Beautify your surroundings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to creative muses. Consider objectives from multiple perspectives. Capture brilliant ideas, stories and curiosities. Write your views and share. News travels fast.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Work faster and make more money, or increase your rates. Bold action gets satisfying results. Repay what you owe. Your equity is growing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance a passion project. Put heart and energy into a personal cause. Restore integrity where missing. Connect with a sense of purpose or calling.

Notable birthdays: Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton is 82. Actor Bridget Hanley is 81. Actor Blythe Danner is 79. Football Hall of Famer Bob Griese is 77. Singer-guitarist Dave Davies (The Kinks) is 75. Singer Melanie is 75. Actor Morgan Fairchild is 72. Actor Pamela Franklin is 72. Actor Nathan Lane is 66. Rock musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) is 66. Actor Thomas Calabro is 63. Rock musician/author Lol Tolhurst (The Cure) is 63. Actor-director Keith Gordon is 61. Actor Michele Greene is 60. Country singer Matraca Berg is 58. Actor Maura Tierney is 57. Actor Warwick Davis is 52. Actor Elisa Donovan is 51. Reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee is 46. Actor Isla Fisher is 46. Human rights activist Amal Clooney is 44. Singer-songwriter Jessica Harp is 40. Actor Matthew Moy is 38. Rapper Sean Kingston is 32. Actor Brandon Micheal Hall is 29.

