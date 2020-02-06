Today’s Birthday (02/06/20). Teamwork produces miracles this year. Steady consideration lays ground for success. Settle into your nest this winter, before a summer team challenge provides a revitalizing boost. Support a loved one through a winter challenge, on the arms of your community. Together, you rise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Avoid domestic controversy and fuss. Follow your heart. Share dreams and ambitions with family. Consider long-term implications and consequences. Initiate actions later. Make plans together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect over a common passion. Expect travel and communication delays. Monitor conditions and focus on short-term objectives. Edit again, and launch when ready.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical financial priorities. A barrier blocks the way toward a long-term goal. Build and strengthen your house, one brick at a time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow a spontaneous personal passion as long as you don’t neglect responsibilities. Talk about what you love. Find others who share your dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Envision and dream. You can see what’s blocking the way to a long-term goal. Consider different options for navigating around it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with friends about potential dreams, visions and goals. Wait for better conditions to take action. Coordinate a team solution. Make detailed plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review your professional plans for possible alternatives to a blocked route. Edit outbound communications before sending. Carefully monitor current events. Consider career dreams.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Talk about where you’d love to go. Plot an adventure with someone you’d love to share it. Speculate, dream and imagine. Plan your itinerary.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Financial challenges could make a long-term goal seem distant. Don’t give up. Keep taking small steps forward. Contribute what you can. Stay in communication.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on the here and now with your partner. Don’t worry about the future. Wait for better conditions to pursue a shared dream.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your health and wellness. Physical performance could face a barrier. Get enough rest. Take your medicine when needed. Get expert feedback.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An obstacle prevents a romantic objective. Don’t get frustrated about long-term dreams. Enjoy simple pleasures with friends and family. Focus on the here and now.
Thought for Today: “Life is just one grand sweet song, so start the music.” — President Ronald Reagan (1911-2004).
Notable birthdays: Actress Mamie Van Doren is 89. Actor Mike Farrell is 81. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 80. Singer Fabian is 77. Actress Gayle Hunnicutt is 77. Actor Michael Tucker is 75. Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 71. Actor Jon Walmsley is 64. Actress Kathy Najimy is 63. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 63. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 63. Actor Barry Miller is 62. Actress Megan Gallagher is 60. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Country singer Richie McDonald is 58. Singer Rick Astley is 54. Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 51. “Good Morning America” co-host Amy Robach is 47. Actor Josh Stewart is 43. Actor Ben Lawson is 40. Actor Brandon Hammond is 36. Actress Crystal Reed (TV: “Teen Wolf”) is 35. Actress Alice Greczyn is 34. Actress Anna Diop is 32. Rhythm and blues singer/actress Tinashe is 27.
