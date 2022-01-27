Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 27

Today’s Birthday (01/27/22). Fortune illuminates you this year. Supercharge personal priorities with consistent discipline. Winter connections with friends, allies and community are your winter soul food, before springtime domestic renovations sparkle. Navigate summertime professional adjustments that provide an autumn career launch. Enjoy the limelight; you’ve earned it.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions before going out. Avoid risk or trouble. Your research presents interesting directions. Explore and discover the back story. Investigations reveal valuable treasures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Manage shared accounts. Don’t risk or spend a lot. Find simple ways to cut waste and conserve resources. Collaborate around financial complications. Persistence pays.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Adapt shared plans for current conditions. Keep your patience with your partner for extra ease and grace. Come up with a brilliant solution together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize physical health, work and fitness. Don’t rely on luck. Take one step at a time. Steady practices develop into strength and endurance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Walk somewhere with a nice view. Pack a picnic. Romance doesn’t require fancy temptations. Practice your arts. You’re gaining points with someone you admire.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Nurture children, pets and plants. Make household repairs and improvements. Share food traditions, favorite flavors and family stories.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dive into a creative assignment. Patiently solve a puzzle by trying new ideas. You’re learning valuable tricks. Take notes. Write and sketch. Illustrate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Disciplined efforts maintain financial momentum. Keep the ball in play. Build and strengthen foundational structures. Put in the work behind a lucrative prize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power and confidence to get results. Forge ahead. Push to advance a personal project one step at a time, optimism growing with each.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Find a private place away from noise or crowds to think. Process recent events. Adapt plans and schedule. Put away messes. Prepare for what’s next.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Friends come up with interesting solutions. It may not be what you had in mind. Choose for yourself, taking into account other valuable perspectives.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You can solve a professional puzzle. Put in the backstage work that makes a performance seem effortless. Follow rules carefully. Your dedication pays off.

Notable birthdays: Actor James Cromwell is 82. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 78. R&B singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 76. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 74. Latin singer-songwriter Djavan is 73. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is 67. Country singer Cheryl White is 67. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 67. Actor Mimi Rogers is 66. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Susanna Thompson is 64. Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 63. Rock singer Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 61. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 61. Actor Tamlyn Tomita is 59. Actor Bridget Fonda is 58. Actor Alan Cumming is 57. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 54. Rock singer Mike Patton is 54. Rapper Tricky is 54. Rock musician Michael Kulas (James) is 53.

