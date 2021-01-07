Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 7

Today’s Birthday (01/07/21). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter reflection and planning prepare you for a summer of changes, directing you toward health and vitality. Discover new purpose and inspiration next winter. Preserve resources for the future.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Joint financial considerations take priority. Slow down. Patiently wait for a blockage to clear. Avoid disputes about who is in charge. Manage structural problems. Pull together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Find what you need nearby. Avoid impetuous or impulsive moves. Avoid assumptions, accidents or misconceptions. Keep things simple. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace to avoid mistakes or accidents. Safety first. Your routines get tested. Maintain healthy practices as much as possible. Focus and adapt.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Creative expression projects especially satisfy. Focus on what and who you love. Connect over shared passion.