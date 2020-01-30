Today’s Birthday (01/30/20). Win through strong community connections this year. Thoughtfully plan and revise for changes persistently. Invent inspiring possibilities this winter, supporting you through a physical change. A group venture shifts direction next summer, before your energy and work blossom. Connect with those you love and respect.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of yourself. Adapt to changes patiently. Travel could interfere with personal routines. Include soothing rituals. Carefully organize your plans and schedule.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Follow the plans you’ve already set. Adapt to changes on the fly. Turn down expensive invitations and favor peaceful privacy. Get productive behind closed doors.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A group challenge may seem intimidating. The road ahead is clear. Pick yourself up and step forward. Get team support and provide it. Link arms.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional puzzle. It may require elbow grease. Work with what you have. Patiently go around an obstacle or barrier. Persistence pays off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find another route around a blockage or delay. Minimize risk or hassle. Settle somewhere with an interesting view. Discover a hidden local treasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Support family with a financial change or challenge. You can see the way forward. Pull together to lighten the load. A positive attitude pays off.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared support with an unexpected circumstance. Old assumptions get challenged. Keep your bargains and promises. Clean up and lend a helping hand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Resist making impulsive moves, especially with a barrier or obstacle. Prioritize your health. Observe and notice subtle clues. Patiently resolve a physical challenge.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Love inspires and energizes. Find a silver lining below a dark cloud and share it with your sweetheart. Generate optimism and patience. Practice compassion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Settle into home comforts. Collaborate with family to resolve a change. New facts dispel old fears. Domestic chores soothe and satisfy. Cook up something delicious.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Observe and study the news. A barrier blocks progress on a creative project. Consider potential strategies and options. Make requests. Take what you get.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep generating income despite a challenge. Spend thoughtfully. Costs vary widely. Don’t dig into savings on a whim. You can get what you need.
Thought for Today: “Courage is the art of being the only one who knows you’re scared to death.” — Harold Wilson, British prime minister (1916-1995).
Notable birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 90. Actress Vanessa Redgrave is 83. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 83. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 83. Country singer Norma Jean is 82. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 79. Rhythm-and-blues musician William King (The Commodores) is 71. Singer Phil Collins is 69. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 69. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 65. Actress Ann Dowd is 64. Actress-comedian Brett Butler is 62. Singer Jody Watley is 61. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 59. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 58. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: “Veep”) is 54. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 53. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 52. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 48. Actor Christian Bale is 46. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 46. Actress Olivia Colman is 46. Actress-singer Lena Hall is 40. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 40. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 40. Actress Mary Hollis Inboden is 34. Actress Kylie Bunbury is 31. Actor Jake Thomas is 30. Actress Danielle Campbell is 25.
