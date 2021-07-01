Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 1

Today’s Birthday (07/01/21). Family fortunes rise this year. Build and grow shared financial strength with steady, disciplined actions. Discover new directions this summer, before resolving social challenges this autumn. Winter brings an energy surge, inspiring springtime fun with friends, colleagues and allies. Together, haul in a satisfying harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue personal priorities and stick to basics. Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. If something goes against your grain, turn it down.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Take it easy. Avoid overstimulation or noise. Take time to revise plans around an obstacle. It’s emotion versus reason today. You can see what’s missing.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Share what you’re learning. Keep your tone respectful. Avoid controversy, jealousies or sensitivities. Don’t push. Stick to basics. Advise patience around delays or barriers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A professional puzzle requires patient consideration and plan adjustments. Don’t provoke a clash of wills. Slow to avoid mistakes. Gentle pressure gets farther than force.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons. Take care of duties and responsibilities before setting forth. Stick to practical objectives, as traffic could delay progress. Plan carefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plug financial leaks with a joint venture. Delays could be frustrating. Don’t get pushy; it’s worth the wait. Practice respectful patience. Support collaborative efforts.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your objectivity around a hot topic. Stay out of another’s argument. Support your partner patiently. Fact and fantasy clash; go for clarity.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner patiently. Keep your objectivity around a hot topic. Stay out of another’s argument. Fact and fantasy clash; go for clarity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow physical efforts. Resolve a tangled knot gently and patiently. Provide excellent service by doing things correctly the first time. Practice and review your moves.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Work and home responsibilities could blend. Family comes first. Take care of domestic routines to keep systems flowing smoothly. Listen to someone experienced.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep appointments and deepen connections. Communications may not come out as planned. Forge ahead anyway. You can see what’s missing. Adjust in conversation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push yourself too hard. Avoid dipping into savings. Reduce expenses if necessary. Bring in what you need to take care of basics.
Notable birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jean Marsh is 87. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Cookie maker Wally Amos is 85. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 76. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 71. Actor Daryl Anderson is 70. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Terrence Mann is 70. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 70. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 70. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson is 65. Actor Alan Ruck is 65. R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher is 59.
Actor Dominic Keating is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 51. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 51.