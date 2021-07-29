Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 29

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your exploration widens. Energize money-making efforts. You can develop lucrative ventures, with Mars in Virgo. Boost your income over the next two months.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Shared accounts rise. Personal matters heat up with Mars in Virgo. You’re energized and empowered. Focus on personal growth and development. Invest in success.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Set intentions and vision statements. Enjoy rituals, tradition and ceremonies, with Mars in Virgo. Process the past as you clear space for what’s ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices. Team efforts can get supercharged, with Mars in Virgo for two months. Share efforts for a common cause. Together, anything’s possible.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love is the answer. With Mars in Virgo until Sept. 14, your career advances toward your passions. Move boldly. Pour energy into your career.