Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 8

Today’s Birthday (07/08/21). Profitable ventures grow with partnership this year. Strengthen shared financial foundations with steady action. Summer’s personal breakthroughs inspire solutions for an autumn social change. Winter brings resurgent health and vitality for a fun springtime collaborating with friends. You’re building for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Home roots and grounds you. Savor domestic comforts and diversions. Cook up something delicious. Brighten a room with flowers. Have fun with your family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect the dots. Long-held dreams come into focus. Grab a creative opportunity. Articulate your vision and share it. Discover solutions in your networks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Dreams can come true. It’s possible to make good money doing work you love. Look for opportunities and find them, often hiding in plain sight.