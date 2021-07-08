Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 8

Today’s Birthday (07/08/21). Profitable ventures grow with partnership this year. Strengthen shared financial foundations with steady action. Summer’s personal breakthroughs inspire solutions for an autumn social change. Winter brings resurgent health and vitality for a fun springtime collaborating with friends. You’re building for the future.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Home roots and grounds you. Savor domestic comforts and diversions. Cook up something delicious. Brighten a room with flowers. Have fun with your family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect the dots. Long-held dreams come into focus. Grab a creative opportunity. Articulate your vision and share it. Discover solutions in your networks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Dreams can come true. It’s possible to make good money doing work you love. Look for opportunities and find them, often hiding in plain sight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Imagine how you would love things to go. Envision perfection. Let this inspire your actions. Listen to your intuition. Expand, like water, in the direction of least resistance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Find a peaceful spot for plotting. Invent your next direction. Listen to dreams and imagination. Finish outstanding chores and put things away. Chart your course.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with friends. Rediscover common interests. Take it as slow or fast as you like. Make powerful connections. Collaborate for shared gain. Teamwork pays.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining respect. Polish your presentation before sharing. Update your portfolio and materials. Enticing opportunities are worth exploring. Try something new.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore new terrain. Push beyond familiar limitations. You’re learning valuable tricks as you adapt to the changing landscape. Follow a dream where it leads.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for common gain. Cash in on something you’ve kept in reserve. Contribute to shared financial growth. Lucrative benefits lie within reach.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Romance and partnership flower with attention. Adapt to unexpected conditions. It may not look like your fantasy. It could be better. Share and connect.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and fitness. A long-pursued goal appears within reach. Slow to avoid expensive accidents. Gently press ahead. Stretch and grow stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart. Reality may not match romantic fantasies. Make a lovely connection anyway. Discover new sides of someone familiar. Have fun together.
Notable birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 86. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 77. Rock musician Jaimoe Johanson is 76. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 74. Actor Kim Darby is 74. Actor Jonelle Allen is 73. Children’s performer Raffi is 73. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 72. Actor Anjelica Huston is 70. Writer Anna Quindlen is 69. Actor Kevin Bacon is 63. Actor Robert Knepper is 62. Rock musician Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) is 60. Country singer Toby Keith is 60. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 59. Writer-producer Rob Burnett is 59. Actor Rocky Carroll is 58. Actor Corey Parker is 56. Actor Lee Tergesen is 56. Actor Michael B. Silver is 54. Actor Billy Crudup is 53. Actor Michael Weatherly is 53. Singer Beck is 51. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 48. Actor Kathleen Robertson is 48. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason (Jars of Clay) is 46.