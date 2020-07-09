Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 9

Today’s Birthday (07/09/20). Together, you’re unbeatable this year. Your disciplined collaboration provides bountiful gifts. Keep adapting to social changes. Educational dreams expand your frontiers. A summer epiphany inspires new directions with a partnership. A quiet, peaceful winter comforts, energizing your work, health and vitality. Love unites and heals.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Harmony requires effort. Don’t show unfinished work. Wait to make final decisions. Sort, plan and organize. Rest and review. Write down dreams and visions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork is essential. It could get messy. Adapt with social changes. Set goals high. When you fall, get back up. Steady each other.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Professional dreams don’t match with reality. Keep going anyway. Don’t stop in the mud patch; patiently keep advancing. Small steps add up.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Educational pursuits could get messy. Costs and barriers could seem higher than anticipated. Ignore beautiful details and aim for functionality. Writing and studies flourish.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for the dust to settle before making big financial decisions. Research and discuss potential options and strategies. Avoid stepping on toes. Make backup plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your expectations to current conditions. Clean up a mess with your partner. Despite chaos or misunderstandings, keep communicating. Creative collaboration provides solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exercise clears your head. You can see your own physical limitations. Prioritize health and relax your standards. The rules seem to change mid-game.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Teach a lesson about waiting. Find romantic moments hidden in the chaos. Put in extra effort for your sweetheart or partner. Express your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — You may need to make a mess to realize a domestic vision. Get family on board. Adapt to shifting circumstances. Feed everyone and keep cleaning.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Review data and sift facts to find the answer you’ve been looking for. Tally, outline and sort information. Edit and craft. Share your story.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating income. Ignore mess or distractions, and focus on your objective. Make your deadlines and keep promises. Rely on and provide team support.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Dress for the part you want. You can see what doesn’t work. Take action to advance what does. Show appreciation to someone who is helping.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor-singer Ed Ames is 93. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 88. Actor James Hampton is 84. Actor Richard Roundtree is 78. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 75. Author Dean Koontz is 75. Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is 73. Actor Chris Cooper is 69. TV personality John Tesh is 68. Country singer David Ball is 67. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 66. Rhythm-and-blues singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 66. Actor Jimmy Smits is 65. Actress Lisa Banes is 65. Actor Tom Hanks is 64. Singer Marc Almond is 63. Actress Kelly McGillis is 63. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 61. Actress-rock singer Courtney Love is 56. Rock musician Frank Bello (Anthrax) is 55. Actor David O’Hara is 55. Actress Pamela Adlon is 54. Rock musician Xavier Muriel is 52. Actor Scott Grimes is 49. Actor Enrique Murciano is 47. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 45. Musician/producer Jack White is 45. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 44. Actor-director Fred Savage is 44. Country musician Pat Allingham is 42. Actress Linda Park is 42. Actress Megan Parlen is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 34. Actor Mitchel Musso is 29. Actress Georgie Henley is 25.
