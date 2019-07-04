Today's Birthday (07/04/19). Physical actions get satisfying results this year. You can achieve great results with coordinated partnership. Reach new heights this summer, before navigating a partnership plot twist. Romance and collaboration flourish next winter, before a personal fork in the road. Share energy, strength and love.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy fun with friends, family and your sweetheart. Words and actions come together to adapt to a surprise. Stay flexible and easygoing. Prioritize love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You're spurred into action on a household project. A hidden mess gets revealed. Make upgrades and improvements. Consider color and lighting. Ponder the possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication is key. Don't react blindly to changes. Disagree respectfully. List what you want to be, do, have and contribute. Your enthusiasm is contagious.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You can get the resources you need. Adapt your budget to unforeseen circumstances. Confirm intuition with data. Luck is on your side. Negotiate and bargain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — The news could affect you personally. Withhold automatic reactions, and compromise. Listen to considerations. Discover a brilliant move. Your patience pays big dividends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — The truth gets revealed. Let others know what you need. Peace and quiet can soothe anxious nerves. Clean, sort, organize and plan. Enjoy relaxing rituals.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pour energy into a team effort. Slow to navigate tricky corners. Distractions abound. Help others to understand. Encourage each other for greater performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Draw upon hidden resources for a professional score. You're gaining confidence. Focus and organize for stellar results. Provide leadership, and your influence rises.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Education is broadening your perspective. Evolve into your own ideals and values. Anticipate changes, and find hidden opportunities. Learning may require making a mess.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discuss the material side of the deal. Listen carefully. Don't forget to get the terms in writing. Make an excellent connection. Count your blessings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration could get romantic. Share tasks and benefits. It's not a good time to gamble. An unexpected pitfall requires sidestepping. Favor love over money.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Seek fresh inspiration. Slow to navigate an obstacle with your health, fitness or work. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Get expert advice.
Thought for Today: "All progress has resulted from people who took unpopular positions." — Adlai E. Stevenson, American diplomat and politician (1900-1965)
Notable birthdays: Actress Eva Marie Saint is 95. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 92. Country singer Ray Pillow is 82. Singer Bill Withers is 81. Actor Ed Bernard is 80. Actress Karolyn Grimes is 79. Rhythm and blues singer Annette Beard is 76. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 76. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 73. Rhythm and blues musician Ralph Johnson is 68. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz is 67. Singer John Waite is 67. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly is 61. Country musician Teddy Carr is 59. Rock DJ Zonka is 57. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 57. Rock musician Matt Malley is 56. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 56. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 54. Actor Al Madrigal is 48. Actress Jenica Bergere is 45. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 44. Singer Stephen "Ste" McNally is 41. Actress Becki Newton is 41. Actor Mo McRae is 37. TV personality Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is 37. Rhythm and blues singer Melanie Fiona is 36. Malia Obama is 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.