Today’s Birthday (07/11/19). Grow your physical performance, strength and endurance this year. You’re especially charismatic and charming this summer, before changes requires adaptation for you and your partner. Your collaboration flowers into romance next winter, inspiring a new personal view. Together, you’re greater than the sum of your parts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Avoid impetuous financial moves. Consider before spending. Make a final decision after you’ve done the research. Let family know if your plans change.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An attraction grows more interesting. Expect the unexpected. When the perfect opportunity for connection and collaboration arises, jump on it. Invest in your dreams.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — An athletic dream or health goal seems within reach. Plan your moves, strategize and coordinate. The actions that you take now can have lasting impact.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep a flexible attitude, and have fun. Enjoy gatherings with family and friends. You’re especially attractive, and there’s someone interesting nearby. Cook up some romance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s a good time to make changes at home for long-term benefit. Strategize with family for the perfect upgrades. Imagine the end results. Plan carefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds and can take you to unexpected places. An imaginative assignment can pay well. Music feeds your muses. Find an answer in a dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover new, cost-effective efficiencies. A profitable venture has your attention. Is your equipment satisfactory? Invest in practical upgrades, and power on. A dream opportunity appears.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get help building a personal dream. You can get what you need. Keep your bargains. Meditation can soothe anxious nerves. Put in extra planning and coordination.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get especially quiet and peaceful, and listen to your intuition. Meditate under a tree. Let thoughts roam while you walk outside. Discover an excellent, innovative idea.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, teammates and colleagues. Brilliant ideas flow through your social networks. Follow a hunch. Draw upon hidden resources. Another has the key you need.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Crazy professional dreams seem possible. It takes action to make things happen, but things may not go according to plan. Watch for hidden opportunities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An adventure, investigation or exploration that you’ve been dreaming about comes into focus. Watch for hidden danger, and go for it! Generate long-lasting benefit.
Thought for Today: “Life is a lot like jazz — it’s best when you improvise.” — George Gershwin (1898-1937)
Notable birthdays: Actress Susan Seaforth Hayes is 76. Singer Jeff Hanna is 72. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 70. Actor Bruce McGill is 69. Singer Bonnie Pointer is 69. Actor Stephen Lang is 67. Actress Mindy Sterling is 66. Former boxer Leon Spinks is 66. Actress Sela Ward is 63. Reggae singer Michael Rose is 62. Singer Peter Murphy is 62. Actor Mark Lester is 61. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 61. Singer Suzanne Vega is 60. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora is 60. Actress Lisa Rinna is 56. Rock musician Scott Shriner is 54. Actress Debbe Dunning is 53. Actor Greg Grunberg is 53. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 52. Actor Justin Chambers is 49. Actress Leisha Hailey is 48. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 47. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 46. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 46. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 44. Actor Jon Wellner is 44. Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 43. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 37. Pop-jazz singer-musician Peter Cincotti is 36. Actress Serinda Swan is 35. Actor Robert Adamson is 34. Actor David Henrie is 30. Actor Connor Paolo is 29. Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 29. R&B/pop singer Alessia Cara is 23.
