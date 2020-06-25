Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (06/25/20). Collaboration energizes and benefits you both this year. Family finances grow with consistent, disciplined contribution. Self-realization and personal discovery this summer lead you into a flowering romance. Adapting to changing plans this winter results in blossoming health and vitality. Weave your roots together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. Love and beauty are easier to express now that Venus is direct in Gemini. Dream up creative romantic touches to share your heart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Rake in the bucks. It’s easier to make money with Venus direct in Gemini. Generate works of beauty. Profit from your arts, skills and talents.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive with Venus direct in your sign. Love is your magic power. Use it to develop a project of personal passion.