Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 11

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain a philosophical attitude about money. Revise plans and budgets for unforeseen expenses with shared accounts. Support each other to save resources and raise profits.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have extra patience with your partner. Tempers could flare. Avoid automatic reactions. Passions could run high. Listen to intuition. Share compassion. Romance could spark, too.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on your work, health and energy. Slow around sharp corners. Patiently navigate obstacles or roadblocks. Don’t push into a brick wall. Nurture yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Relax and wait, rather than pressing for something that’s not ready to happen. Savor beauty and delicious fun.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home improvement has your attention. Fix something before it breaks. Clean messes. Make upgrades for family support. Patience serves you well. Savor simple pleasures.