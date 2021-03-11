Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 11

Today’s Birthday (03/11/21). Imagine and envision perfection this year. Disciplined planning and preparation can realize your wildest dreams. Manage career tangles this spring, before home and family delights light up the summer. Clarifying misunderstandings patiently next winter allows for a professional growth spurt. Articulate and share your vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Some worries are well-founded. Avoid travel, noise or crowds. Find a peaceful spot for contemplation. Visualize perfection and make plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a brilliant idea with your team. Discuss, coordinate and sort resources. Wait for developments. Diplomacy works better than force. Determine who does what.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities at work. Monitor conditions with a professional challenge. Don’t force things. Wait and prepare. You’re making a good impression.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A barrier still blocks the road. Adapt your educational exploration to current conditions. Discoveries and revelations abound. Patient, gentle connection can open doors.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain a philosophical attitude about money. Revise plans and budgets for unforeseen expenses with shared accounts. Support each other to save resources and raise profits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have extra patience with your partner. Tempers could flare. Avoid automatic reactions. Passions could run high. Listen to intuition. Share compassion. Romance could spark, too.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on your work, health and energy. Slow around sharp corners. Patiently navigate obstacles or roadblocks. Don’t push into a brick wall. Nurture yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Relax and wait, rather than pressing for something that’s not ready to happen. Savor beauty and delicious fun.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home improvement has your attention. Fix something before it breaks. Clean messes. Make upgrades for family support. Patience serves you well. Savor simple pleasures.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your creativity is on the rise. Writing or publishing projects can flower. Prepare carefully. Don’t push if the timing isn’t right. Listening goes farther than speaking.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Begin an especially profitable phase. Plug any financial leaks. Replace broken equipment. Stay in communication to keep things flowing. Provide valuable services.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a personal passion. Hold your temper, despite complications, interruption or chaos. Pamper yourself with small luxuries. Enjoy familiar favorite rituals. You’re growing stronger.
Notable birthdays: Former ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson is 87. Musician Flaco Jimenez is 82. Actor Tricia O’Neil is 76. Actor Mark Metcalf is 75. Rock singer-musician Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) is 74. Singer Bobby McFerrin is 71. Movie director Jerry Zucker is 71. Singer Cheryl Lynn is 70. Actor Susan Richardson is 69. Recording executive Jimmy Iovine is 68. Singer Nina Hagen is 66. Country singer Jimmy Fortune (The Statler Brothers) is 66. Actor Elias Koteas is 60. Actor-director Peter Berg is 59.
Singer Mary Gauthier is 59. Actor Jeffrey Nordling is 59. Actor Alex Kingston is 58. Actor Wallace Langham is 56. Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., is 56. Actor John Barrowman is 54. Singer Lisa Loeb is 53. Neo-soul musician Al Gamble (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 52. Singer Pete Droge is 52. Actor Terrence Howard is 52. Rock musician Rami Jaffee is 52. Actor Johnny Knoxville is 50. Rock singer-musicians Benji and Joel Madden (Good Charlotte; The Madden Brothers) are 42. Actor David Anders is 40. Singer LeToya Luckett is 40. Actor Thora Birch is 39. TV personality Melissa Rycroft is 38. Actor Rob Brown is 37. Actor Jodie Comer is 28.