Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 17

Today’s Birthday (03/17/22). Consider, plan and dream this year. Realize bold visions with steady coordination. Inspiration feeds your creativity this spring. Adapt educational ambitions around unexpected conditions this summer, before avenues invite autumn exploration. Edit and revise to adapt for winter story changes. Possibilities become opportunities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Begin another physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Virgo Full Moon. Nurture yourself. Increase strength and vitality.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional change under this Full Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared accounts over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Notable birthdays: The former national chairwoman of the NAACP, Myrlie Evers-Williams, is 89. Former astronaut Ken Mattingly is 86. Singer-songwriter John Sebastian (The Lovin’ Spoonful) is 78. Former NSA Director and former CIA Director Michael Hayden is 77. Rock musician Harold Brown (War; Lowrider Band) is 76. Actor Patrick Duffy is 73. Actor Kurt Russell is 71. Country singer Susie Allanson is 70. Actor Lesley-Anne Down is 68. Actor Mark Boone Jr. is 67. Country singer Paul Overstreet is 67. Actor Gary Sinise is 67. Actor Christian Clemenson is 64. Former basketball and baseball player Danny Ainge is 63. Actor Arye Gross is 62. Actor Vicki Lewis is 62. Actor Rob Lowe is 58. Actor John Boyega is 30.

