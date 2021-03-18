Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 18

Today’s Birthday (03/18/21). Creative imagination abounds this year. Follow inspiration with steady action to realize plans. Adapt to market changes this spring, before fun with family and domestic renovations enchants your summer. Switching up the messaging this winter inspires rising professional status and influence. Make a spiritual connection.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of great conditions for moneymaking. Focus action and words on raking it in. Long-lasting gain is possible. Stash the surplus.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Invent and pursue an exciting possibility. Fortune favors dreams with heart. Talk about the results you’d love. Your personal passion builds satisfying rewards.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Peaceful privacy leads to productivity. Strategize and prepare for what’s ahead. Clean and organize. You’re especially sensitive, creative and inventive. Envision new possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends. What you need can be found. Share information and resources. Invite participation. Help propel a community effort for powerful benefit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a professional opportunity. Visualize fantastic success. Put your creativity, talents and passion to work on a juicy project. Someone interesting is paying attention.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Investigate options and potential. Dive into an exploration. Learn valuable tricks. Let someone draw you into another world. Make amazing discoveries. Study with passion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Transformation could seem expensive. But the savings makes staying home worthwhile. Lucrative benefits flood your shared endeavor. You can get whatever you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for success. Keep your word and deed. Do the homework and share the results. Share a mutual attraction. Together, you’re a formidable team.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the great conditions for physical action. Nature feeds your spirit. Get out and move your body. Healthy practices build strength and endurance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Get creative with diversions, artistry and passions. Savor time with your sweetheart and family. Heed wisdom from youth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Domestic improvements provide satisfying results. Upgrade your spaces. Fill them with delicious flavors and fragrances. Nurture yourself and family with home comforts and diversions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Write, film or broadcast your views. Research and unravel an intellectual puzzle. Prepare statements and reports. Edit and publish.
Notable birthdays: Composer John Kander is 94. Nobel peace laureate and former South African president F.W. de Klerk is 85. Actor Brad Dourif is 71. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 70. Singer Irene Cara is 62. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 62. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 62. Actor Geoffrey Owens is 60. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 59. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 59. TV personality Mike Rowe is 59. Singer-actor Vanessa L. Williams is 58. Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair is 57. Actor David Cubitt is 56. Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 55. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 54. Actor Michael Bergin is 52. Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 51. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 49. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 47. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 47. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 47. Actor-singer-dancer Sutton Foster is 46. Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 42. Rock musician Daren Taylor (Airborne Toxic Event) is 41. Olympic gold medal figure skater Alexei Yagudin is 41. Actor Adam Pally is 39. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. is 39. Actor Duane Henry (TV: “NCIS”) is 36. Actor Lily Collins is 32. Actor-dancer Julia Goldani Telles is 26. Actor Ciara Bravo is 24. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 17.