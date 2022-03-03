Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 3

Today’s Birthday (03/03/22). Grow through purposeful focus this year. Realize inspiring visions through dedicated planning and action. Professional triumphs light up the winter, inciting buzzing springtime communications. Adjust summer adventures around complications or roadblocks, before discovering new avenues next autumn. Align heart, words and actions for satisfaction.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take action to realize a lovely dream. Plan and organize to manage basic elements for your objective. Discover what you seek. Imagine perfection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration action can earn lasting benefits. Teamwork flourishes, bringing shared dreams closer to reality. Aim and push for a big prize. Play your part.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Creative possibilities spark at work. Advance professionally by advancing a dreamy possibility. Action now has lasting reward. Reinforce basic structures. Incorporate passion and fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand your own boundaries. Take new territory. Unexplored frontiers await your discovery. You’re learning valuable skills. Practice your arts. Investigate and develop a passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get to the prize by digging for it. Work faster and earn more money. Collaborate to advance a shared dream. Support each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take action for love. Conditions favor romance, beauty and shared passion. Let your heart move you. Discover and invent dreamy possibilities together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Everything is in place to reach a physical goal. Meditate to calm and quiet your mind. Focus on the task at hand. Prepare for excellence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take action for what you love. What you do now can have lasting benefits. Your commitment attracts positive attention. Express what’s in your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Reinforce basic support structures. Improvements made now have lasting value. Collaborate to realize domestic dreams. Cook up something wonderful together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance a creative project that you’ve been dreaming about. Productivity today pays extra. Strengthen basic structures and then elaborate. Write, edit and polish your masterpiece.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Capture a lucrative opportunity. Push for extra profits. A dreamy situation puts you at an advantage. Do the work behind the scenes for excellence.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for what you truly want. Interesting opportunities develop. Consider an outside-the-box suggestion. Overcome old fears. Advance a personal dream by leaps and bounds.

Notable birthdays: Singer-musician Mike Pender (The Searchers) is 81. Movie producer-director George Miller is 77. Actor Hattie Winston is 77. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 75. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky is 72. Singer-musician Robyn Hitchcock is 69. Actor Robert Gossett is 68. Rock musician John Lilley is 68. Actor Miranda Richardson is 64. Radio personality Ira Glass is 63. Actor Mary Page Keller is 61. Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee is 60. Former NFL player and College Football Hall of Famer Herschel Walker is 60. Actor Laura Harring is 58.

Contemporary Christian musician Duncan Phillips (Newsboys) is 58. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 56. Actor Julie Bowen is 52. Country singer Brett Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 51. Actor David Faustino is 48.

