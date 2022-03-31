Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 31

Today’s Birthday (03/31/22). Grow with friends this year. Coordinate team routines to score major prizes. Harvesting abundance this spring provides resources for shared accounts with summer changes. Joint financial ventures hit gold next autumn, easing personal finances around winter challenges. Discover opportunities, resources and connections in social networks.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Energize personal projects. Carve out time in your schedule. Nurture your own passion to increase productivity and satisfaction. Develop new tricks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a private spot to get lost in thought. Imagine, create and invent. Develop a brilliant idea. Revise plans around new circumstances. Consider possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Play your part to advance a common dream. Envision what could be possible. Share solutions with allies, friends and partners. Invite participation. Collaborate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Find a professional opportunity and go for it. Someone important is paying attention. Go the extra mile. Do your best work. Give thanks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory. Take advantage of excellent conditions. An adventure develops naturally. Explore a curious mystery. Study potential solutions to a challenge. Investigate possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Astute financial management grows your shared accounts. Study the situation and strategize for success. Invest time and money for future gain. Profit from collaboration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep promises and bargains, especially with your partner. Together, you’re a powerful force. Rely on each other for support. Set realistic goals and achieve them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health, fitness and vitality. Do what you know works. Stretch, practice your moves and get your heart pumping. Natural beauty inspires and uplifts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden beauty and sweetness. Love opens your heart. Keep your feet on the ground. Get outside to play in the sunshine. Enjoy attractive company.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle into the comforts of home. Make upgrades and repairs for increased beauty and functionality. It doesn’t need to get expensive. Savor family recipes and traditions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Write, edit and record. Research and sift through data. Compile your discoveries. Revise the plot. Express your message and share it with the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities await. Your ideas are attracting attention. Overcome old fears. Apply yourself to advancing a profitable venture. Balance expenses for positive cash flow.

Notable birthdays: Actor William Daniels is 95. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 88. Actor Shirley Jones is 88. Musician Herb Alpert is 87. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 82. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 82. Actor Christopher Walken is 79. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 78. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 78. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 78. Former Vice President Al Gore is 75. Author David Eisenhower is 74. Actor Rhea Perlman is 74. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 72. Actor Ed Marinaro is 72. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 67. Actor Marc McClure is 65. Actor William McNamara is 57. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers) is 51. Actor Ewan McGregor is 51. Actor Erica Tazel is 47.

