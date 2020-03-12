Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 12

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take advantage of favorable circumstances. Figure a way to improve your home without breaking the bank. Collaborate with family to share resources and energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the latest developments. Don’t be hasty. Present your case tactfully. Work thoroughly to avoid doing it again. You’re especially persuasive. Use your charms.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can manage a financial challenge. Stay in action and keep your deadlines. You’re building something of lasting value. Keep up the momentum.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Consider your moves and then make them confidently. Procrastinate later. Take action now for what you want and love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your dreams call to you. Listen to muses, angels and mentors. Give thanks to the ones who came before and build for those who come after.