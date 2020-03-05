Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 5

Today’s Birthday (03/05/20). Together you’re invincible this year. Grow with coordinated teamwork. Community efforts take new ground this winter, before a love story twist. Adapt to professional changes this summer, before a mutual attraction sizzles. Next winter brings family changes and surging career status. Strong friendships feed you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Balance social and private time or risk burnout. Handle practical matters first. Avoid controversy or noise. Focus on your work and then recharge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Network and connect for social and professional benefit. Hold onto what you have. You may need to navigate bureaucratic hurdles to advance your exploration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep to a realistic budget with travel and study plans. It could get more expensive than anticipated. Consider potential expenses in advance. Review the numbers.