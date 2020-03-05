Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 5

Today’s Birthday (03/05/20). Together you’re invincible this year. Grow with coordinated teamwork. Community efforts take new ground this winter, before a love story twist. Adapt to professional changes this summer, before a mutual attraction sizzles. Next winter brings family changes and surging career status. Strong friendships feed you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Balance social and private time or risk burnout. Handle practical matters first. Avoid controversy or noise. Focus on your work and then recharge.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Network and connect for social and professional benefit. Hold onto what you have. You may need to navigate bureaucratic hurdles to advance your exploration.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep to a realistic budget with travel and study plans. It could get more expensive than anticipated. Consider potential expenses in advance. Review the numbers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Research purchases for best quality and value. Priorities could change. Slow down to avoid costly mistakes. Simplify. Prioritize and strategize with your partner and family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a break to consider the road ahead. Talk things over with a partner. Prioritize health and wellness. Take a walk. Rest and recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with physical labor. Romantic obstacles and challenges require attention. Choose private over public engagements. Listen and learn. Handle obligations, duties and responsibilities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s possible to mix business and pleasure. Can you work from home? Find a creative way to handle family responsibilities and make your professional deadlines.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Talk about a dreamy destination. Plan and prepare before launching. Make sure practical details are managed. Last-minute changes can get expensive. Plot your course.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — More is better, if it’s income. Contribute to a shared financial venture. Work with a perfectionist. Manage budget shortfalls with communication. Determine priorities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice makes perfect. Put in the extra work. Do more research before launch. An obstacle or barrier requires a workaround solution. Wait until you’re ready.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax and wait for better conditions for important conversations or actions. Have fun and enjoy peaceful activities. Make romantic plans. Keep things light.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay close to home. Avoid overdoing it with crowds, distraction or noise. Misunderstandings come easily. Focus on practical professional priorities and get quietly productive.
Thought for Today: “Tomorrow is a thief of pleasure.” — Sir Rex Harrison, British actor (1908-1990).
Notable birthdays: Actor Paul Sand is 88. Actor James B. Sikking is 86. Actor Dean Stockwell is 84. Actor Fred Williamson is 82. Actress Samantha Eggar is 81. Actor Michael Warren is 74. Actor Eddie Hodges is 73. Singer Eddy Grant is 72. Rock musician Alan Clark (Dire Straits) is 68. Actress-comedian Marsha Warfield is 66. Magician Penn Jillette is 65. Actress Adriana Barraza is 64. Actress Talia Balsam is 61. Rock singers Charlie and Craig Reid (The Proclaimers) are 58. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 54. Actor Paul Blackthorne is 51. Rock musician John Frusciante is 50. Singer Rome is 50. Actor Kevin Connolly is 46. Actress Eva Mendes is 46. Actress Jill Ritchie is 46. Actress Jolene Blalock is 45. Model Niki Taylor is 45. Actress Kimberly McCullough is 42. Actress Karolina Wydra is 39. Singer-songwriter Amanda Shires is 38. Actress Dominique McElligott is 34. Actor Sterling Knight is 31. Actor Jake Lloyd is 31. Actor Micah Fowler is 22.