Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 26

Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 90. Actor Alan Arkin is 86. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 85. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. Actor James Caan is 80. Author Erica Jong is 78. Journalist Bob Woodward is 77. Singer Diana Ross is 76. Actor Johnny Crawford is 74. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 72. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 71. Actor Ernest Thomas is 71. Comedian Martin Short is 70. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 70. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 70. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 68. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 67. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 66. Country singer Dean Dillon is 65. Country singer Charly McClain is 64. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 63. Actress Ellia English is 61. Actress Jennifer Grey is 60. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 60. Actor Billy Warlock is 59. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 58. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 58. Actor Michael Imperioli is 54. Rock musician James Iha is 52. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 52. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) is 50. Actress Leslie Mann is 48. Actor T.R. Knight is 47. Rapper Juvenile is 45. Actress Amy Smart is 44. Actress Bianca Kajlich is 43. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 40. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 36. Actress Keira Knightley is 35. Rapper J-Kwon is 34. Actress Carly Chaikin is 30.