Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 13

Today’s Birthday (05/13/21). Your work and status blossom this year. All that practice pays off. Adjust to a shift with shared finances this spring, before summer income surges. A personal change made next winter supports joint ventures into a growth spurt. Reap the professional fruit you’ve sown.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Jupiter enters Pisces until July 28 for a phase highlighting empathy, compassion and faith. Notice intuition, dreams and visions. Inward focus builds strength and happiness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Optimism shines as Jupiter moves into Pisces. Grow through community participation over the next two months. Compassion, idealism and connection build powerful bonds.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Imagine the potential. Take advantage of favorable professional conditions, with Jupiter in Pisces for two months. Connect with a sense of heart and purpose.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider options. Imagination and creative exploration flowers, with Pisces Jupiter for two months. Pursue an idealistic educational goal. Investigate and research. Expand boundaries.