Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 20

Today’s Birthday (05/20/21). Explore and make bold discoveries this year. Disciplined routines strengthen foundations for success. Take a new direction with a partnership this spring for personal breakthroughs and renewal this summer. Undergo a transformation next winter before discovering a delightful collaboration. Expand into new territory.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Creativity abounds under the Gemini Sun this month. Use innovative methods. Get your message out in new directions. Grow and expand networks and connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Make hay while the Gemini Sun shines. Begin a profitable four-week phase. Put love and creativity into your work and it flowers in lucrative ways.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Home recharges you. You’re especially charismatic and charming with the Sun in your sign for a month. Prepare for the spotlight. Share your special magic.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Write and capture your vision. Plan and organize to realize dreams over the next month with Gemini Sun. Savor special rituals and spiritual connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Harvest lucrative opportunities. You’re especially popular with the Sun in Gemini for a month. Connect with friends, allies and your wider community for shared growth.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Your status and influence are on the rise. New professional opportunities arise over the next month under the Gemini Sun.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plot your course. Expand educational territory. Investigate a fascinating possibility. Research, studies and exploration flourish with the Sun in Gemini this month.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork produces supercharged results. Collaborate for lucrative opportunities with Gemini Sun. Pull together for a valuable harvest. You’re together greater than the sum of your parts.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration strengthens your work. Partnership flowers. The next month could get romantic, under the Gemini Sun. Deepen a special connection. Share your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — An adventurous spirit tempts exploration. Physical exercise and movement energize this month. Grow your physical health, vitality and performance with the Sun in Gemini.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Family accounts grow with collaboration. This month blossoms with fun and romance under the Gemini Sun. Enjoy your dear ones. Play and laugh together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership satisfies. Collaborate with family matters. Advance domestic plans this month with the Sun in Gemini. Renovate or relocate? Energize for delicious solutions.
Notable birthdays: Actor-author James McEachin is 91. Actor Anthony Zerbe is 85. Actor David Proval is 79. Singer-actor Cher is 75. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 73. Rock musician Warren Cann is 71. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 70. Former New York Gov. David Paterson is 67. Delaware Gov. John Carney is 65. Actor Dean Butler is 65. TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 63.
Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 63. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 62. Singer Susan Cowsill is 62. Actor John Billingsley is 61. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 61. Singer Nick Heyward is 60. TV personality Ted Allen is 56. Actor Mindy Cohn is 55. Rock musician Tom Gorman (Belly) is 55. Actor Gina Ravera is 55. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 53. Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 50. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 49. Actor Daya Vaidya is 48. Actor Matt Czuchry is 44. Actor Angela Goethals is 44. Actor-singer Naturi Naughton is 37. Country singer Jon Pardi is 36.