Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 27

Today’s Birthday (05/27/21). Learn valuable tricks this year. Regular practices strengthen foundations for growth. Adapting to a change with your partner this spring inspires summertime flowering personal growth. Completing one phase and beginning anew this winter leads you into a delightful romantic collaboration. Educational adventures reward and enlighten.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional or industrial changes affect your situation. Discover interesting options. Avoid controversy. Wait for developments. Focus on practical priorities. Expand in new directions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels may entice but complications line the road. Avoid harsh realities like traffic, risk or danger. Explore familiar territory as you adapt to new conditions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate to adapt shared financial interests to market volatility. Changing conditions require new strategies and directions. Begin a lucrative phase in your collaboration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take your collaboration to the next level. Transitions require adaptation. Support each other with challenges or barriers. Shift plans for new circumstances. Prioritize love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Guard your energy. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Step carefully with unstable terrain. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Prioritize work and health.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Work could interfere with fun plans. Avoid travel or fuss. Postpone what you can. Stick to tested routines. Reorient toward love, passion and joy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic changes can provide satisfying improvements, even while mixed with a sense of loss for what was before. Nurture yourself and family with kindness.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Shift the direction of a creative project. Solutions arise in conversation. Connect with your networks and dig for clues.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Tap a new revenue source. Changes can reveal lucrative opportunities. Extra preparation pays off. You can find what you need. Money saved is money earned.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Practice optimism. Consider dreams and desires. You can get what you go for. Don’t get sidetracked. Learn new tricks. Abandon expectations for an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Avoid travel or crowds to indulge your inner introvert. Process recent changes with your favorite rituals. Reflect on the past while preparing for the future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Connect to support your team with a transition. Adapt plans and preparations for new circumstances. Welcome new participation, and honor past. Realign for common cause.
Notable birthdays: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 98. Author John Barth is 91. Actor Lee Meriwether is 86. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 86. Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 85. R&B singer Raymond Sanders (The Persuasions) is 82. Actor Bruce Weitz is 78. Former Sen. Christopher Dodd (D-Conn.) is 77. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 76. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is 74. Singer-actor Dee Dee Bridgewater is 71. Actor Richard Schiff is 66.
Singer Siouxsie Sioux (The Creatures, Siouxsie and the Banshees) is 64. Rock singer-musician Neil Finn (The Finn Brothers) is 63. Actor Peri Gilpin is 60. Actor Cathy Silvers is 60. Comedian Adam Carolla is 57. Actor Todd Bridges is 56. Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 55. Actor Paul Bettany is 50.