Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 27

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Guard your energy. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Step carefully with unstable terrain. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Prioritize work and health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Work could interfere with fun plans. Avoid travel or fuss. Postpone what you can. Stick to tested routines. Reorient toward love, passion and joy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic changes can provide satisfying improvements, even while mixed with a sense of loss for what was before. Nurture yourself and family with kindness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. Shift the direction of a creative project. Solutions arise in conversation. Connect with your networks and dig for clues.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Tap a new revenue source. Changes can reveal lucrative opportunities. Extra preparation pays off. You can find what you need. Money saved is money earned.