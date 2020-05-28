Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, May 28

Today’s Birthday (05/28/20). Shared finances flourish this year. Steady attention wins your educational and travel goals. Shifting directions with your partner this summer incites a cash influx. Adapt financial collaborations to new goals. Winter brings a personal change, leading to a flowering romance and partnership. Unite forces for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You’re good at solving domestic problems, with Mercury in Cancer for a few weeks. Communication benefits your family and household. Resolve arrangements. Get creative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your communication and networking channels are abuzz, with Mercury in Cancer. Harness creative ideas for new solutions. Make a persuasive case. Study, research and write.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You can make a bundle over the next several weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Work smarter and earn more. Keep track. Communications lead to profits.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Over the next few weeks, with Mercury in your sign, speak from your heart. Discuss personal goals, aims and ambitions. Dreams can come true.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Allow extra time for contemplation, with Mercury entering Cancer. Consider current situations to adjust long-term plans. Keep a dream journal. Finish old business.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Group communication flourishes, with Mercury in Cancer for the next few weeks. Participate with community gatherings, teams and meetings. Network, socialize and share resources with friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use cleverness and wit to advance your career, with Mercury in Cancer. Find a need and fill it. Research industry developments. Discuss your ideas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your educational territory, with Mercury in Cancer. Long-distance communications figure prominently. Travel beckons, but take care. Study the situation. Discuss plans and destinations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication benefits your cash flow, with Mercury in Cancer. Review numbers carefully. Manage family financial accounts. Doing paperwork can get profitable. Keep meticulous records.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your partner’s ideas. Brainstorm and converse. Compromise comes easier, with Mercury in Cancer for almost three weeks. Discuss what you want to create.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Share health information, with Mercury in Cancer. Connect with your networks for solutions and resources. Streamline routines. Discuss ways to improve physical fitness and strength.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Share your heart with the ones you love. Creative expression flourishes, with Mercury in Cancer. Enjoy intimate conversation. You’re especially charming. Explore passion.
Thought for Today: “The bravest thing you can do when you are not brave is to profess courage and act accordingly.” — Corra May Harris, American writer (1869-1935).
Notable birthdays: Actress Carroll Baker is 89. Producer-director Irwin Winkler is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 82. Singer Gladys Knight is 76. Singer Billy Vera is 76. Singer John Fogerty (Creedance Clearwater Revival) is 75. Country musician Jerry Douglas is 64. Actor Louis Mustillo is 62. Former governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is 60. Actor Brandon Cruz (TV: “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 58. Country singer Phil Vassar is 56. Actress Christa Miller is 56. Singer-musician Chris Ballew (Presidents of the USA) is 55. Rapper Chubb Rock is 52. Singer Kylie Minogue is 52. Actor Justin Kirk is 51. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is 49. Olympic gold medal figure skater Ekaterina Gordeeva is 49. Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 43. R&B singer Jaheim is 43. Actor Jake Johnson is 42. Actor Jesse Bradford is 41. Actress Monica Keena is 41. Actress Alexa Davalos is 38. Actress Megalyn Echikunwoke is 38. Pop singer Colbie Caillat is 35. Actress Carey Mulligan is 35. Actor Joseph Cross is 34. Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel is 32.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!