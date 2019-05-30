Today’s Birthday (05/30/19). Luck shines on your collaborative ventures this year. Pull together for common gain. Summer income rises, before your shared finances face a challenge. Collaborate for a lucrative victory next winter, before an obstacle blocks your personal cash flow. Share and grow stronger together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep offering valuable products and services. Do the homework behind a successful sales and marketing plan. Find agreement where least expected. Trust, but verify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy a moment of blissful personal synchronicity. Articulate your dreams and visions. What results would you love? Things don’t always go as planned.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recuperate from a recent activity flurry. Don’t strain the budget. Use what you have. Pool your resources. Nearby obligations clash with distant fantasies.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Weigh the pros and cons of a community issue. Choose the most persuasive case. Watch for hidden agendas. Team conversations reveal the inside story.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your professional agreements despite distractions. You may need to decline a request or invitation. Self-discipline and determination can work a miracle. Love prevails.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — An investigation reveals a hidden controversy. Follow a fascinating thread. Study a diverse range of views. Ask probing questions. Discovery surprising news.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work together. Old financial assumptions could get challenged. Hold out for the best deal. Simplify expectations, and cut expenses. Collaborate for common gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Hide away with your partner to strengthen foundations with collaborative efforts. Gather more information before making a decision. You can get what you need.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Balance your work, health and fitness with careful scheduling. Adapt to changes. Listen to all considerations before choosing. Nourish your physical strength.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Relax, and take it easy. Don’t make assumptions about another’s views or hold out for a false romantic hope. New facts dispel old fears.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Resolve a misunderstanding or family disagreement as soon as possible. Cultivate compassion for yourself and others. “To err is human; and to forgive, divine.”
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen carefully. Assess the news, and maintain an objective view. Provide a stabilizing influence in a confusing situation. Avoid gossip or rumors. Handle priorities.
Thought for Today: “For happiness one needs security, but joy can spring like a flower even from the cliffs of despair.” — Anne Morrow Lindbergh, American writer (1906-2001)
Notable birthdays: Actress Ruta Lee is 84. Actor Keir Dullea is 83. Actor Michael J. Pollard is 80. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers is 76. Rock musician Lenny Davidson is 75. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 68. Actor Colm Meaney is 66. Actor Ted McGinley is 61. Actor Ralph Carter is 58. Actress Tonya Pinkins is 57. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 55. Rock musician Tom Morello is 55. Actor Mark Sheppard is 55. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 54. Actor John Ross Bowie is 48. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer is 48. Actress Idina Menzel is 48. Actor Trey Parker is 47. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 44. Rapper Remy Ma is 39. Actor Blake Bashoff is 38. Christian rock musician James Smith is 37. Actress Javicia Leslie is 32. Actor Jake Short is 22. Actor Sean Giambrone is 20. Actor Jared Gilmore is 19.
