Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 11

Today’s Birthday (11/11/21). Fill your home with love this year. Beautify and improve spaces with routine actions. Collaborate with your partner around autumn obstacles, before winter silver flows in. Creativity and passion inspire next springtime, motivating a personal summer renaissance. Deepen family connection and household harmony.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Controversy or chaos could affect your team. A hidden danger could arise. If something goes against your grain, turn it down. Stick with basics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Obstacles could delay or block professional actions. Don’t try to spend your way out of it. Chaos and distractions abound. Reduce noise and stay cool.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Changes could alter your trajectory. Slow to reconsider routes or objectives. Expect delays, traffic or confusion. Reduce excess baggage. Settle into peaceful studies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Work it out with your partner before committing to a large purchase. Market changes could shift your priorities. Avoid arguments. Monitor finances and reassess.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner around changes, barriers or obstacles. Tempers may be short. Curb your own automatic reactions to reduce the heat. Relax together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Slow down. Notice physical limitations and adapt to flow around them. Rid yourself of a thorn. Reduce stress and simplify. Prioritize health and work.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy the game without taking romantic risks. Drama and chaos lurk. Misunderstandings and confusion could interrupt and delay. Relax quietly with someone beloved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Make domestic plans. Research before committing. Sell or give away stuff you no longer need. Clear space. Minimize irritation factors. Relax with family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Investigate new options. Lines of communication, transport or travel could face delays or confusion. Patiently research and you can solve a puzzle.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Monitor finances closely to avoid errors. Pay bills before buying an expensive treat. Old assumptions get challenged. Don’t count your chickens until they hatch.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy on yourself. Set aside doubts and worries for the time being. Keep or change your agreements to adapt around changes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities and plans before launching. Postpone travel or public appearances, if you can. Natural connections soothe your spirit. Prioritize private rituals and rest.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Narvel Felts is 83. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 81. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 77. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 76. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 76. Rock singer Jim Peterik (Ides of March, Survivor) is 71. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 70. Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 70. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 68. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 68. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 66. Rock musician Ian Craig Marsh (Human League; Heaven 17) is 65. Actor Stanley Tucci is 61. Actor Demi Moore is 59. Actor Calista Flockhart is 57. Actor Frank John Hughes is 54. TV personality Carson Kressley is 52. Actor David DeLuise is 50. Actor Adam Beach is 49. Actor Tyler Christopher is 49. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. Actor Scoot McNairy is 44.

