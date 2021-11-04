Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 4

Today’s Birthday (11/04/21). Growth starts at home this year. Build family harmony with steady, consistent efforts. Autumn changes affect your partnership, leading to a winter surge in cash flow. Spring romance fills the air, inspiring personal passion projects for summer fruit. Nurture your garden for a bountiful harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together. Support each other.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms under the Scorpio New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next few weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The New Moon initiates several weeks of growing health and strength. Practice makes perfect. Put your heart into your actions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. This New Moon initiates a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Realize a domestic vision. Make long-desired upgrades under the New Moon in Scorpio. Get creative to improve the beauty and functionality of your home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs spark in conversation under the Scorpio New Moon. Creative projects reach new heights. Invite participation. Express, share and connect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative two-week New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in a healthy harvest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Go for personal dreams. Expand your talents, capacities and skills, with the New Moon in your sign. Savor growth and development. Shine your light.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This two-week New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Scorpio New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Study with masters. A two-week phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this New Moon. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.

Notable birthdays: Actor Loretta Swit is 84. R&B singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 83. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 81. Former first lady Laura Bush is 75. Actor Ivonne Coll is 74. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 67. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 61. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 61. Actor Ralph Macchio is 60. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 60. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 58. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 52. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 52. TV personality Bethenny Frankel is 51. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 51.

Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 50. R&B singer Shawn Rivera (Az Yet) is 50. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 46. Actor Heather Tom is 46. R&B/gospel singer George Huff is 41. Actor Emme Rylan is 41. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 39.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0