Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 5

Today’s Birthday (11/05/20). Communication is your golden key this year. Disciplined creative practices can unlock unimagined opportunities. Strategize with your partner to pivot to new markets this winter, before a lucrative surge. Prepare for summer income slowdowns, before a shared endeavor picks up steam. Your creative expression flourishes.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take care of family matters. Handle household chores and clean messes. Care for children, animals and your garden. Practice domestic arts. Cook up something delicious.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focusing on refining and editing communications rather than taking actions that could backfire. Launch your initiative after it’s ready. Study, revise and polish.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t gamble with the rent. Stick to practical financial priorities. Discuss possibilities. An opportunity is worth pursuing. Take charge for the results you want.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could feel personal. You may want to rush full speed into a fight; hold back. Consider long-term consequences. Plan carefully for growth and win.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down and think. Wait for developments. Stay practical or invite trouble. Privacy soothes ruffled nerves. Savor routines and rituals. Consider the future you want.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your team. The stakes could seem high. Reconvene to share options and possibilities. Communication gets farther than action now. Together, you’ve got this.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your work is gaining attention. While the obstacles you face are real, you can navigate them with calm professionalism, patience and persistence. Maintain momentum.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate, although barriers block the road. Monitor conditions and adapt plans to suit. Stay flexible. What can you learn from this experience?
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to shifting financial conditions by monitoring shared accounts closely. Strategize and plan for growth, while staying flexible. Collaborate for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider the impacts of your words and actions before leaping into a mess with your partner. It’s easier to avoid than clean it up. Relax.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Take a walk when stress rises. Physical action provides a release valve. Slow for curves. Don’t push things, or risk accidents. Nurture yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A romantic challenge could arise. Fun plans could get interrupted. If so, postpone what you can to adapt. Prioritize love, beauty and family.
Notable birthdays: Actor Harris Yulin is 83. Actor Chris Robinson is 82. Actor Elke Sommer is 80. Singer Art Garfunkel is 79. Singer Peter Noone is 73. TV personality Kris Jenner is 65. Actor Nestor Serrano is 65. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 62. Actor Robert Patrick is 62. Singer Bryan Adams is 61. Actor Tilda Swinton is 60. Actor Michael Gaston is 58. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 57. Actor Andrea McArdle is 57. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 55. Actor Judy Reyes is 53. Actor Seth Gilliam is 52. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 52. Actor Sam Rockwell is 52. Country singers Heather and Jennifer Kinley (The Kinleys) are 50. Actor Corin Nemec is 49. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 49. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 46. Actor Sam Page is 45. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 44. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 40. Actor Jeremy Lelliott is 38. Actor Annet Mahendru is 35. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 33. Actor Landon Gimenez is 17.
