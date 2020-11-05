Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Nov. 5

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow down and think. Wait for developments. Stay practical or invite trouble. Privacy soothes ruffled nerves. Savor routines and rituals. Consider the future you want.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your team. The stakes could seem high. Reconvene to share options and possibilities. Communication gets farther than action now. Together, you’ve got this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your work is gaining attention. While the obstacles you face are real, you can navigate them with calm professionalism, patience and persistence. Maintain momentum.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate, although barriers block the road. Monitor conditions and adapt plans to suit. Stay flexible. What can you learn from this experience?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to shifting financial conditions by monitoring shared accounts closely. Strategize and plan for growth, while staying flexible. Collaborate for common gain.