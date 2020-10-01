Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 1

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adjust to a change in plans. Reach a turning point with a partnership or collaboration under the Full Moon. Compromise for shared commitments.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.