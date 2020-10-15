Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 15

Today’s Birthday (10/15/20). Fortify your home base this year. Domestic efforts pay outsized results. Winter changes with travels or studies reveal new possibilities with communication, networking and connection. A plot twist next summer points you toward an exciting new investigation. Adapt your environment for the ones you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Responsibilities could interrupt your fun. A challenge requires shared attention. Handle priorities and then reconnect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Exercise clears your mind and body. Score extra points for getting outside. Nature feeds your spirit. Beauty is restorative. Take frequent breaks to stay healthy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide a stabilizing influence for the ones you love. Support each other through changes. Relax and enjoy your favorite fun. Share sweetness with someone dear.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects draw you in. Make messes and clean them. Imagine the final product. Sketch your ideas. Adapt to an ongoing situation with potential.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Distractions and interruptions abound; stay flexible. You’re learning something interesting. Uncover a startling revelation. Write your discoveries.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial conditions may seem unstable. Stay flexible and keep your eyes and ears open for income opportunities. Barter, trade and share resources. Generate value.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your personal limits may get tested. New methods disrupt old routines. Adapt to changes. Pamper yourself with small luxuries like hot water and bubbles.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy introspection. Review where you’ve been and consider what’s ahead. Indulge in nostalgic reflection. Imagine an inspiring future and schedule the steps to take.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Give in to spontaneous fun with a friend. Support each other through changes and uncertainties. Contribute for community gain. Teamwork advances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Chaos and uncertainty affect your industry and profession. Adapt and adjust. Look for niche market opportunities. Abandon preconceived notions. Advance with caution.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your research engages with fascinating plot lines and distracting side stories. Stay practical, despite enticing rabbit holes. Plod along and advance step by step.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep adapting joint financial accounts to shifting markets and conditions. Avoid expensive pitfalls. Focus on basics. Connect with partners and allies. Support each other.
Notable birthdays: Singer Barry McGuire is 85. Actor Linda Lavin is 83. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 75. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 74. Actor Victor Banerjee is 74. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 69. Singer Tito Jackson is 67. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 67. Actor Jere Burns is 66. Movie director Mira Nair is 63. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 61. Chef Emeril Lagasse is 61. Actor Tanya Roberts is 61. Rock musician Mark Reznicek is 58. Singer Eric Benet is 54. Actor Vanessa Marcil is 52. Singer-actor-TV host Paige Davis is 51. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 51. Actor Dominic West is 51.
