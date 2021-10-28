Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 28

Today’s Birthday (10/28/21). Domestic bliss enlightens this year. Steady action realizes home improvements for family support. Changes affect your partnership this autumn, leading to a profitable winter. Spring romance deepens connections with your partner, before valuable personal insights inspire you to bloom. Grow love at your house.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on simple pleasures and diversions. Don’t push limitations now. Relax and wait for better conditions. Practice your arts and skills. Love is everything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Distinctions between home and work blend and fade. Slow to listen to family. Stay connected despite challenges or changes. Reinforce rules, routines and structures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore the deeper story. Monitor the news. Wait for better conditions to issue messages. Edit and revise statements. Strengthen foundational support. You’re making interesting connections.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prepare financial estimates, invoices and statements. Keep accounts updated. A delay or challenge requires adaptation. Follow rules and regulations carefully. Stay in communication.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger, despite a challenge. Avoid provoking jealousies or arguments. Pursue personal priorities. Patiently persist to realize your objective. Try and try again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams and visions. Imagine the results you’d like. Slow and recharge. Wait for better conditions to advance. Revise plans and make preparations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reconsider team strategies. You can see which part of the plan doesn’t work. Notice what’s missing and come up with potential solutions. Discuss and brainstorm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize a professional project. Slow to navigate complications. Follow rules carefully. Reinforce support structures. Make preparations. Wait for better conditions to launch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate a mystery. Don’t evade the tough questions. Determine what’s needed. Heed the voice of experience. Listen to multiple views. Plan and prepare.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can find what you need, despite challenges or obstacles. Collaborate with your partner to generate the necessary resources. Coordinate and share the load.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Navigate changes with your partner. Avoid overindulgence. Old assumptions get challenged. Take a break instead of losing your temper. Strike out in a new direction.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical labors get results. Strengthen foundations before building elaborations. Practice the basics, especially with tricky situations. Slow to adapt with changes. Rest deeply.

Notable birthdays: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 94. Actor Joan Plowright is 92. Actor Jane Alexander is 82. Actor Dennis Franz is 77. Actor Telma Hopkins is 73. Caitlyn Jenner is 72. Actor Annie Potts is 69. Songwriter/producer Desmond Child is 68. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 66. The former president of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, is 65. Rock musician Stephen Morris (New Order) is 64. Rock singer-musician William Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain) is 63. Actor Mark Derwin is 61. Actor Daphne Zuniga is 59. Actor Lauren Holly is 58. Talk show host-comedian-actor Sheryl Underwood is 58. Actor Jami Gertz is 56.

Actor Chris Bauer is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 55. Actor Julia Roberts is 54.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0