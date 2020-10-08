Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 8

Today’s Birthday (10/08/20). Home centers and energizes you this year. Improve, beautify and upgrade your place with steady efforts. Change course with a journey this winter, culminating with a communication breakthrough. Creative expression eases summer challenges that motivate new educational horizons. Family collaboration feeds your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your world centers around home. Domestic projects provide satisfying results. Pamper family with delicious recipes. Connect with harmony, beauty and love. Enjoy simple pleasures.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and write. Keep digging into a juicy story. Share what you’re finding. Provide resources, tools and support for your networks. Exchange expertise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative opportunity. Keep to your budget, and exercise thoughtful judgment. Bargain and negotiate. Sign contracts. Put deals together. Buy and sell.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re looking good. Give in to a personal passion. Focus on work, people and activities that you love. Indulge in compassionate self-care. Nurture yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate. Meditate on beauty, harmony and new growth. Complete and file old projects to clear space for new. Focus on love to grow it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Let love lead you. Moderate a clash between normally gentle souls, for example. Learning to work together strengthens bonds. Share support with friends and allies.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status is on the rise. Focus on work you love. Practice your special arts and talents. Polish presentations and turn on the charm.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore new cultures, flavors and views. Discover hidden beauty, special music or mind-expanding art. Study a fascinating obsession. Expand your view through another’s perspective.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial matters with a shared endeavor. Contribute to grow the venture or cause. Keep deadlines and promises. Get into a profitable groove.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate with your partner to refine the plan. Support each other through changes and challenges. Your routines are smoothing out. Adjust and tweak.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus physical efforts to grow your health, strength and endurance. Put love into your performance and work. A walk outdoors clears your head.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make time for love. Romance shines in a sunset or hidden garden. Share harmony, attraction and admiration. Enjoy relaxing fun with family. Children reveal wisdom.
Notable birthdays: Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 84. Actor Paul Hogan is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 80. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79. Comedian Chevy Chase is 77. Author R.L. Stine is 77. Actor Dale Dye is 76. Country singer Susan Raye is 76. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 71. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Robert “Kool” Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 70. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 68. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 67. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 66. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 65. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 64.
Rock musician Mitch Marine is 59. Actor Kim Wayans is 59. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin’ Daddies) is 57. Actor Ian Hart is 56. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 56. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 55. Actor-producer Karyn Parsons is 54. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 54. Actor Emily Procter is 52. Actor Dylan Neal is 51. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 50. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 50. Actor Martin Henderson is 46. Actor Kristanna Loken is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Byron Reeder (Mista) is 41. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 41. Actor Nick Cannon is 40. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 40. Actor Max Crumm is 35. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 35. Actor Angus T. Jones is 27. Actor Molly Quinn is 27. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 23.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!