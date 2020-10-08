Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Oct. 8

Notable birthdays: Entertainment reporter Rona Barrett is 84. Actor Paul Hogan is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Fred Cash (The Impressions) is 80. Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson is 79. Comedian Chevy Chase is 77. Author R.L. Stine is 77. Actor Dale Dye is 76. Country singer Susan Raye is 76. TV personality Sarah Purcell is 72. Rhythm-and-blues singer Airrion Love (The Stylistics) is 71. Actor Sigourney Weaver is 71. Rhythm-and-blues singer Robert “Kool” Bell (Kool & the Gang) is 70. Producer-director Edward Zwick is 68. Country singer-musician Ricky Lee Phelps is 67. Actor Michael Dudikoff is 66. Comedian Darrell Hammond is 65. Actor Stephanie Zimbalist is 64. Rock musician Mitch Marine is 59. Actor Kim Wayans is 59. Rock singer Steve Perry (Cherry Poppin’ Daddies) is 57. Actor Ian Hart is 56. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer CeCe Winans is 56. Rock musician C.J. Ramone (The Ramones) is 55. Actor-producer Karyn Parsons is 54. Singer-producer Teddy Riley is 54. Actor Emily Procter is 52. Actor Dylan Neal is 51. Actor-screenwriter Matt Damon is 50. Actor-comedian Robert Kelly is 50. The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is 50. Actor Martin Henderson is 46. Actor Kristanna Loken is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Byron Reeder (Mista) is 41. Rock-soul singer-musician Noelle Scaggs (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 41. Actor Nick Cannon is 40. Actor J.R. Ramirez is 40. Actor Max Crumm is 35. Singer-songwriter-producer Bruno Mars is 35. Actor Angus T. Jones is 27. Actor Molly Quinn is 27. Actor/singer Bella Thorne is 23.