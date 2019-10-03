Today’s Birthday (10/03/19). Benefit through your words and images this year. Long-desired domestic changes arise with steady attention. Domestic bliss embraces your family this winter before professional changes take focus. Change and edit your message next summer, sparking a career surge. Listen, discover, and share ideas and inspiration.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Go explore. Make financial plans with your partner with Mercury in Scorpio. Advance professionally with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Interesting opportunities arise. Take new territory.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate in a partnership. Communicate and coordinate efforts with Mercury in Scorpio. Discover cultures and views with Capricorn Pluto direct. Release limitations and spread your wings.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work together. Streamline procedures with Scorpio Mercury for three weeks. A path to a long-held financial goal appears with Pluto direct in Capricorn.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity, fun and romance call with Mercury in Scorpio over three weeks. Invent long-term possibilities together with Pluto direct. Let someone see the real you.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss home renovations with Mercury in Scorpio. Your physical performance improves with Pluto direct. Abandon worn-out habits to allow a new identity to emerge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — For three weeks with Scorpio Mercury, you’re especially brilliant. Envision a romantic future with Pluto Capricorn direct. Release old negative patterns. Create true love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Profit from communications with Mercury in Scorpio. Epiphanies catalyze and revitalize. Realize long-desired domestic goals with Pluto direct. Clear closets and spaces.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Personal decisions come easier with Mercury in your sign. Reinvent and share your vision. Long-term dreams reappear with Pluto direct. Restore integrity where it’s missing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Complete old projects over three weeks with Mercury in Scorpio. Revise plans. Release limitations around money and income with Pluto direct. Create profitable new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Team communication flowers with Mercury in Scorpio. You can see your own limiting monologues with Pluto direct in your sign. You are who you say you are.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plan career moves now that Mercury is in Scorpio. Explore possibilities. Contemplate spiritual questions and mysteries with Pluto direct in Capricorn. Be true to yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — For three weeks with Mercury in Scorpio, travel and discovery beckons. Team efforts come together with Pluto direct. Give up power struggles. Collaborate with ease.
Thought for Today: “Life has got a habit of not standing hitched. You got to ride it like you find it. You got to change with it.” — Woody Guthrie, American folk singer-songwriter (1912-1967).
Notable birthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 83. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 78. Actor Alan Rachins is 77. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 76. Magician Roy Horn is 75. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 70. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 69. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 68. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 68. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 68. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 65. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 65. Actor Hart Bochner is 63. Actor Peter Frechette is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 60. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 60. Actor Jack Wagner is 60. Actor/musician Marcus Giamatti is 58. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 57. Actor Clive Owen is 55. Actress Janel Moloney is 50. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 50. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 48. Rock singer G. Love is 47. Actress Keiko Agena is 46. Actress Neve Campbell is 46. Actress Lena Headey is 46. Singer India.Arie is 44. Rapper Talib Kweli is 44. Actress Alanna Ubach is 44. Actor Seann William Scott is 43. Actress Shannyn Sossamon is 41. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 40. Actor Seth Gabel is 38. Rock musician Mark King (Hinder) is 37. Actor Erik Von Detten is 37. Singer-musician Cherrill Green (Edens Edge) is 36. Actress Tessa Thompson is 36. Country singer Drake White is 36. Actress Meagan Holder is 35. Actor Christopher Marquette is 35. Actress-singer Ashlee Simpson is 35. Rapper A$AP Rocky is 31. Actress Alicia Vikander is 31. Actor Noah Schnapp (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 15.
