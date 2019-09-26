Today’s Birthday (09/26/19). Ask for what you want this year. Provide stable, reliable attention for domestic harmony and beauty. Fix up your place for family gatherings this winter, before adapting to a career shift. Summer diplomacy corrects a misunderstanding, before a professional spotlight shines your way. Express your passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Trust a crazy hunch about your physical work or health. Watch for surprises or potential collisions. Take it easy, and handle priorities close to home.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make no assumptions, especially regarding love and romance. If you want to know something, ask it directly. Symbols don’t get through. Focus on short-term goals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take advantage of a bargain for your home. Find domestic solutions for free or secondhand. Handle immediate objectives, and resolve long-term solutions later.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A conversation could get uncomfortable. Focus talk and action toward urgent matters. Revisit this issue later; for now, listen and offer resources and connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Divert a trickle from positive cash flow toward savings. A steady stream of pennies adds up over time. Replenish reserves, and handle short-term priorities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expect energy surges, and balance activity with rest. A surprise requires personal attention. Grab a short-term opportunity, and find longer-lasting solutions later.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 5 — Slow down, and reconsider your actions. Recent changes require adaptation. Invest in efficiency. Check suppositions against current data. Imagine possible scenarios. Rest and shift plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A team project requires a temporary fix. Solutions arise in conversation. Take immediate action to grab an opportunity. A window is closing. Upgrade later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A career opportunity takes quick action. Expect a test. Practice makes perfect. Words can be deceptive. Run reality checks and balances. Leave misconceptions behind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You can learn without direct experience. Discover tricks, cultures and views through another’s perspective. Avoid risk and expense. Read, watch and investigate. Explore nearby.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with a partner for financial gain. Collaborate to get necessary funding or support. Intuition guides you. Grab a temporary opportunity without expensive risk.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A partner’s view is important. Don’t make an important decision until you’ve worked it out together. Consider logistics, practical details and emotional impact.
Thought for Today: “Pity the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” — Don Marquis, American journalist-author (1878-1937).
Notable birthdays: Retired baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 94. Actor Richard Herd is 87. Country singer David Frizzell is 78. Actor Kent McCord is 77. Television host Anne Robinson is 75. Singer Bryan Ferry is 74. Actress Mary Beth Hurt is 73. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 71. Actor James Keane is 67. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 65. Country singer Carlene Carter is 64. Actress Linda Hamilton is 63. Country singer Doug Supernaw is 59. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 58. Actress Melissa Sue Anderson is 57. Actor Patrick Bristow is 57. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 57. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 57. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 53. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 52. Actor Jim Caviezel is 51. Actress Tricia O’Kelley is 51. Actor Ben Shenkman is 51. Actress Melanie Paxon is 47. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 47. Music producer Dr. Luke is 46. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 46. Actor Mark Famiglietti is 40. Singer-actress Christina Milian is 38. Tennis player Serena Williams is 38. Actress Zoe Perry is 36.
