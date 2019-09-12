Today’s Birthday (09/12/19). Good fortune smiles on your family this year. Persistence with passion projects or romantic visions delivers. Love bursts into beautiful flower this winter, before friends interrupt with new directions. Household changes next summer inspire an unforgettably sweet gathering. Let your heart lead.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Your concentration could get interrupted. Don’t be hasty or take risks. Review and consider privately. Some worries are well founded. Listen to intuition.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your tone polite and respectful. Listen more than you speak. Check public opinion, and consider yours carefully before attempting expression. Support others, and be supported.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A professional controversy swirls. Avoid provoking jealousies or sensitivities. Take charge, and provide a solution. One door closes, and another one opens. Consider options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pack lightly and carefully. Traffic delays could slow the action. Plan ahead for different scenarios. Make a long-distance connection. Prepare for educational changes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Things could get expensive. Monitor closely to avoid fees. Cut unused subscriptions or services. Communications helps with a shortfall. Find new income sources.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your patience with someone. Support each other through a transition. Share the load to begin a new phase. You can do this.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — A shift with your work, health or fitness requires adaptation. Avoid risky business. Make technical improvements, upgrade equipment and work with a good coach.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep an open mind. Romantic changes have your attention. Relax, and review the facts. Avoid jumping to expensive conclusions. Wait for developments.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Handle domestic chores and projects while considering upcoming changes. Fix something before it breaks. Listen to your intuition, especially with family. Serve comfort food.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — There are plenty of changes affecting your interests in the news. Monitor what’s happening in real time. Prepare your messaging, and keep your tone respectful.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Don’t treat the whole gang; save a cushion for the unexpected. Stick to your schedule, and budget to keep deadlines. Stay in communication. Send invoices.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take charge of your destiny. When one road is blocked, choose another. Invest in something solid. Your ideas are attracting attention. Listen to inner wisdom.
Thought for Today: “Hope, like faith, is nothing if it is not courageous; it is nothing if it is not ridiculous.” — Thornton Wilder, American playwright (1897-1975).
Notable birthdays: Actor Ian Holm is 88. Former U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., is 80. Actress Linda Gray is 79. Singer Maria Muldaur is 77. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 68. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 67. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 67. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 67. Actor Peter Scolari is 64. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 63. Actress Rachel Ward is 62. Actress Amy Yasbeck is 57. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 54. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 53. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 53. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 52. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 51. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 50. Actor-singer Will Chase is 49. Actor Josh Hopkins is 49. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 45. Actress Lauren Stamile is 43. Rapper 2 Chainz is 42. Actress Kelly Jenrette is 41. Actor Ben McKenzie is 41. Singer Ruben Studdard is 41. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 39. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 38. Actor Alfie Allen is 33. Actress Emmy Rossum is 33. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is 30. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 26. Actor Colin Ford is 23.
