Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 16

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re a star. Avoid conflicts between love and money. Take extra care with your appearance. You never know when you might get pulled onstage.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a quiet spot to work out a puzzle. Traditions and rituals share their secrets. Reduce stress. Let your subconscious mind find solutions.

Notable birthdays: Actor Janis Paige is 99. Actor George Chakiris is 89. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 86. Movie director Jim McBride is 80. Actor Linda Miller is 79. R&B singer Betty Kelley (Martha & the Vandellas) is 77. Musician Kenney Jones (Small Faces; Faces; The Who) is 73. Actor Susan Ruttan is 73. Rock musician Ron Blair (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch) is 73. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 72. Country singer David Bellamy (The Bellamy Brothers) is 71. Actor Mickey Rourke is 69. Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 68. Actor Kurt Fuller is 68. Jazz musician Earl Klugh is 68. Actor Christopher Rich is 68. TV personality Mark McEwen is 67. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 66. Magician David Copperfield is 65. Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 63. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 63. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser is 63. Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Raines is 62.

Actor Jayne Brook is 61. Singer Richard Marx is 58. Comedian Molly Shannon is 57. Singer Marc Anthony is 53. News anchor/talk show host Tamron Hall is 51. Comedian-actor Amy Poehler is 50. Actor Toks Olagundoye is 46. Country singer Matt Stillwell is 46. Singer Musiq is 44. Actor Michael Mosley is 43. Rapper Flo Rida is 42. Actor Alexis Bledel is 40. Actor Sabrina Bryan is 37. Actor Madeline Zima is 36. Actor Ian Harding is 35. Actor Kyla Pratt is 35. Actor Daren Kagasoff is 34. Rock singer Teddy Geiger is 33. Actor-dancer Bailey De Young is 32. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 29. Actor Elena Kampouris is 24.

