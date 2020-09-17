Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 17

Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 81. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 85. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 77. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 75. Singer Fee Waybill is 72. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 69. Comedian Rita Rudner is 67. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 60. Director-actor Paul Feig is 58. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 58. Singer BeBe Winans is 58. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 57. Actor Kyle Chandler is 55. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 55. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 54. Actor Malik Yoba is 53. Rock singer Anastacia is 52. Actor Matthew Settle is 51. Rapper Vinnie (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 49. Actor Felix Solis is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marcus Sanders (Hi-Five) is 47. Actor-singer Nona Gaye is 46. Singer-actor Constantine Maroulis is 45. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 45. Pop singer Maile Misajon (Eden’s Crush) is 44. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 41. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 41. Actor Billy Miller is 41. Rock musician Jon Walker is 35. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 35. Actor Danielle Brooks is 31. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 31. Actor-singer Denyse Tontz is 26. NHL center Auston Matthews is 23.