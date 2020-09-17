Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 17

Today’s Birthday (09/17/20). Follow your love light this year. Disciplined practice grows creative passions, talents and romantic connection. Obstacles restrict travel and exploration. Winter professional shakeups inspire new phase of domestic beautification and family fun. Home changes next summer lead to flowering career growth. Passion illuminates the road ahead.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership blossoms under this Libra New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Support each other through changes or transformations. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon in Libra initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this Libra New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Align words and actions for satisfying results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Step into new levels of prosperity. Get creative with promotional materials under this Libra New Moon. Begin a lucrative growth phase. Find new markets.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels, with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon. Express your love and appreciation. Share gratitude and acknowledgment.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine over the next two weeks, inspired by this Libra New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create new possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives. Make long-distance connections. Bold discoveries await.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.
Notable birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter is 81. Singer LaMonte McLemore (The Fifth Dimension) is 85. Retired U.S. Marine Gen. Anthony Zinni is 77. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson is 75. Singer Fee Waybill is 72. Actor Cassandra Peterson (“Elvira, Mistress of the Dark”) is 69. Comedian Rita Rudner is 67. Muppeteer Kevin Clash (former voice of Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 60. Director-actor Paul Feig is 58. Movie director Baz Luhrmann is 58. Singer BeBe Winans is 58. TV personality/businessman Robert Herjavec (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 57. Actor Kyle Chandler is 55. Director-producer Bryan Singer is 55. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 54. Actor Malik Yoba is 53. Rock singer Anastacia is 52. Actor Matthew Settle is 51. Rapper Vinnie (Naughty By Nature) is 50. Actor-comedian Bobby Lee is 49. Actor Felix Solis is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marcus Sanders (Hi-Five) is 47. Actor-singer Nona Gaye is 46. Singer-actor Constantine Maroulis is 45. NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is 45. Pop singer Maile Misajon (Eden’s Crush) is 44. Country singer-songwriter Stephen Cochran is 41. Rock musician Chuck Comeau (Simple Plan) is 41. Actor Billy Miller is 41. Rock musician Jon Walker is 35. NHL forward Alex Ovechkin is 35. Actor Danielle Brooks is 31. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 31. Actor-singer Denyse Tontz is 26. NHL center Auston Matthews is 23.
