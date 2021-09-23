Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 23

Today’s Birthday (09/23/21). Love is your guiding light this year. Strengthen connections with diligent, steady attention. Adapt around a shared financial change this autumn, before good news brightens your winter. Reap a joint windfall next spring, providing support with unplanned expenses next summer. Listen and act from your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Slow to avoid risk or accidents. Discover a structural problem. Review data and reinforce structural supports. Simplify to reduce expenses.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Patiently reinforce the basics with a personal project. Unexpected circumstances shift your perspective. It could get messy. Adapt now and clean up later.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review the situation. Clarify your direction. Revise plans. Avoid risk. Adapt to recent events. Prioritize practicalities. Savor favorite routines and rituals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Adjust social plans for recent changes. Follow rules and agreements carefully. Talk things over. Clean messes with your team. Better safe than sorry.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters have your attention. Take on more responsibility. Keep your cool. Shift to adapt with a surprise. Determination works. Handle the basics first.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your studies and research reveal hidden dirt. Discover unpleasant surprises. Avoid risk or dangerous propositions. Don’t rush into anything. Reschedule and revise. Strengthen structures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Old assumptions get challenged. Work with your partner to adapt around financial changes. Reduce risky business. Patiently clean, sort and organize. Adjust together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen the basics with your partner. Avoid provoking jealousies, irritation or upset. Reinforce structural elements. Keep bargains and promises. Share the load. Collaborate together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt physical routines around a recent challenge. Make structural repairs. Test carefully. Monitor conditions closely. Prioritize health, wellness and fitness. Eat well and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and choose family. Adjust with changes. Avoid risk, hassle or expense. Tempers could flare. Clean messes. Enjoy simple pleasures like a walk outside.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Settle into domestic comforts. Clean house and rearrange things. Conserve resources by giving new purpose to something old. Nurture family with home cooked treats.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Unexpected news requires adaptation. Make structural repairs and upgrades. Learn through constructive criticism. Share resources, information and support. Get the word out.

Notable birthdays: Singer Julio Iglesias is 78. Actor Paul Petersen (TV: “The Donna Reed Show”) is 76. Actor/singer Mary Kay Place is 74. Rock star Bruce Springsteen is 72. Director/playwright George C. Wolfe is 67. Rock musician Leon Taylor (The Ventures) is 66. Actor Rosalind Chao is 64. Golfer Larry Mize is 63. Actor Jason Alexander is 62. Actor Chi McBride is 60. Actor Erik Todd Dellums is 57. Actor LisaRaye is 55. Singer Ani DiFranco is 51. Rock singer Sam Bettens (K’s Choice) is 49. Recording executive Jermaine Dupri is 49. Actor Kip Pardue is 45. Actor Anthony Mackie is 43. Pop singer Erik-Michael Estrada (TV: “Making the Band”) is 42. Actor Aubrey Dollar is 41. Actor Brandon Victor Dixon is 40. Actor David Lim is 38.

