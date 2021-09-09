Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Sept. 9

Today’s Birthday (09/09/21). Luck blesses your work and health this year. Faithful practices expand skills, strength and confidence. A career blastoff this summer inspires autumn educational opportunities. Winter draws you into domestic joys, before a springtime exploration reveals new frontiers. Practice builds excellent performance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Despite temptation to procrastinate, file papers and manage accounting and financial tasks. Review and reallocate resources as needed. Reinforce structural supports with your partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration is your superpower. Deepen your partnership with shared experiences, burdens and love. Listen to each other. Share the load and the rewards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and wellness. Maintain practices to strengthen your body, mind and spirit. Slow to avoid mistakes. Routines could get tested. Schedule carefully.