Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 13

Today’s Birthday (04/13/21). Grow stronger together this year. Coordinated collaboration builds satisfying shared gain. Adapting around travel or study barriers this spring leads to a creative summer abuzz with connections. Navigate financial obstacles this winter to prepare for a most excellent adventure. Teamwork can realize impossible dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities hide underneath changes. Carefully manage an unexpected financial situation. Strengthen foundational structures. Take your best shot when the timing is right.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You may not think you can manage this, but you can. Reinforce the basics. Go for a personal dream, despite unexpected changes. Take one step after another.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Settle into peaceful productivity mixed with nostalgic reflection and rest. Consider things from a higher perspective. Put away what’s completed. Prepare for what’s next.