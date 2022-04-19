Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 19

Today’s Birthday (04/19/22). Teamwork can accomplish miracles this year. Regular practice and coordination strengthen alliances, networks and friendships. Extra cash fills springtime coffers, allowing contribution with summertime joint ventures. Shared account balances rise next autumn, supporting your own winter financial transition. Pull together for shared fun, gain and ease.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — This month has profit potential under the Taurus Sun. Don’t fund a flimsy scheme. Avoid risk or speculation. Find creative ways to increase income.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. You have a natural advantage, with the Sun in your sign for a month. Develop personal passions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — For the next four weeks, under the Taurus Sun, finish up old business. Get productive behind closed doors. Savor contemplation, planning and peaceful rituals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance through social engagement, with the Sun in Taurus. You’re especially popular this month. Connect and share resources, information and support. Teamwork wins.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Career matters move to the front burner. With the Sun in Taurus for a month, advance your professional agenda. Your work is gaining respect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel beckons under the Taurus Sun. Expand your exploration, research and studies this month. Experience is the best teacher. Explore options and possibilities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts this month. Tap lucrative opportunities with the Taurus Sun. Coordinate for greatest gain and efficiency. Invest for the future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re even more powerful together. The Taurus Sun encourages collaboration. Connect on a deeper level with your partner this month. Romance and creativity spark.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Energize your workouts over the next month with the Taurus Sun. Raise your performance level with healthy practices and routines. You’re getting stronger every day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with people you love. Love, romance and good fortune shine under the Sun in Taurus. Develop your skills, talents and arts. Creativity flowers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domesticity. Home and family take priority this month. Renovation projects flower. Care for your dear ones with love. Savor favorite foods and comforts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication unlocks doors. Share the latest with your networks. Write, edit and publish. Creativity abounds, with the Sun in Taurus for a month.

Notable birthdays: Actor Elinor Donahue is 85. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 80. Actor Tim Curry is 76. Pop singer Mark “Flo” Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 75. Actor Tony Plana is 70. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 66. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 60. Actor Tom Wood is 59. Former recording executive Suge Knight is 57. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 55. Actor Kim Hawthorne (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 54. Actor Ashley Judd is 54. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 54. Latin pop singer Luis Miguel is 52. Actor Jennifer Esposito is 50. Actor Jennifer Taylor is 50. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 48. Actor James Franco is 44. Actor Kate Hudson is 43. Actor Hayden Christensen is 41. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno is 41. Actor-comedian Ali Wong is 40. Actor Victoria Yeates is 39.

