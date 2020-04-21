Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 21

Today’s Birthday (04/21/20). Bold exploration reveals treasure this year. Disciplined professional routines prove essential. Adapt to financial changes this summer, before a creative flurry produces satisfying results. Travel plans could shift; make backups. Adapt to winter cash flow challenges before shared accounts grow. Profit from what you’re learning.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You can make things happen today. Put the data together so it makes sense. Make powerful requests. Strengthen foundational infrastructure. Verify from a second source.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially sensitive; lay low and take it easy. Reduce stimulation levels. Play peaceful music and lower the lights. Consider a personal vision.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Community participation reveals resources, ideas and solutions. Collaborate to fulfill a long-held dream. Social connections reveal new opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make professional decisions and determinations. Strategize and plot your course. Get practical feedback from teammates and colleagues. Confer and accept suggestions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to changing circumstances around your travels, studies and education. You’re learning new professional skills. Innovate new ideas for new situations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial matters. Changes require adaptation. Put your energies toward solid basics and foundations. Prioritize for family needs and save nuts for winter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stay receptive to what your partner has to say. Align forces toward a common challenge. Make plans together. Discuss the results you’d love to see.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss health, work and physical performance questions with a trusted advisor. Avoid hurried decisions. Talk with people you respect and consider options.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and slow down. Enjoy time with people you love. Practice hobbies, crafts and arts. Play sports, music and games. Creativity flourishes with a rested mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Practice domestic arts and carve out pockets of beauty and functionality in your home. Nurture your family with home-cooked goodness. Keep it simple.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Research new markets, strategies and methods. Study and practice new techniques. Find out what you’re doing the hard way. Write and share your discoveries.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Strategize for a potentially lucrative prize. Conserve energy and resources. Cut unnecessary expenses to avoid waste. Shift your budget for current events. Send invoices.
Thought for Today: “I try to avoid looking forward or backward, and try to keep looking upward.” — Charlotte Bronte (1816-1855).
Notable birthdays: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 94. Actress-comedian-writer Elaine May is 88. Actor Charles Grodin is 85. Actor Reni Santoni is 82. Anti-death penalty activist Sister Helen Prejean is 81. Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 73. Actress Patti LuPone is 71. Actor Tony Danza is 69. Actor James Morrison is 66. Actress Andie MacDowell is 62. Rock singer Robert Smith (The Cure) is 61. Rock musician Michael Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 61. Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 57. Rapper Michael Franti (Spearhead) is 54. Actress Leslie Silva is 52. Actor Toby Stephens is 51. Rock singer-musician Glen Hansard (The Frames) is 50. Actor Rob Riggle is 50. Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 50. Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 47. Olympic gold medal pairs figure skater Jamie Sale is 43. Rock musician David Brenner (Theory of a Deadman) is 42. Actor James McAvoy is 41. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 40. Actor Terrence J is 38. Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is 37. Actor Christoph Sanders is 32. Actor Frank Dillane is 29. Rock singer Sydney Sierota (Echosmith) is 23.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!