Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 26

Today’s Birthday (04/26/22). Fortune propels your career this year. Discipline and determination set the stage for professional success. Your springtime charisma enchants and persuades, inspiring a summer shift with a collaborative project. Leveling up your partnership this autumn supports you with winter personal challenges. Assume influencer status.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Things are lining up to realize a dream. Adapt plans and preparations. Recharge with meditation, contemplation and relaxation. Connect with inspiration and passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky break to advance a team dream. Share resources, info and support. Unexpected doors can open. Watch for opportunities and jump for them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Business opportunities flower. Words and actions align. Take advantage of fortunate career advances. Strategize to increase passion, profits and fun. Develop exciting possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into an exciting expansion phase. Explore new flavors, sounds and sights. You’re learning fascinating ideas. Discover valuable opportunities. An unexpected door opens.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue lucrative opportunities together. Coordinate and collaborate. Prepare applications, pitches, estimates and invoices. Take advantage of lucky conditions to rake in an abundant harvest.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Romantic possibilities abound. Share and collaborate with someone attractive and interesting. Talk about dreams, passions and intentions. Make bold declarations. Act for love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Keep practicing to refine your technique. Words and actions align for high performance. You’re energized.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Catch a lucky break. Make a delightful connection. Love, beauty and goodness inspire your words and actions. Creativity sparks into flame. Explore a passion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Connect at a deeper level. Enjoy domestic comforts and pleasures. Savor delicious treats and interesting conversations with someone you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Creativity blossoms. Tap into passion and inspiration. Get to the heart of the story. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Muses compel your pen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a cash flow surge. Lucrative opportunities abound. Align words and physical energy for profitable gain. Have fun making money. Enjoy dreamy conditions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Connecting at a heart level inspires and energizes. Pursue a personal dream. Follow a passion, fascination or obsession. Fortune grows with bold initiatives.

Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 89. R&B singer Maurice Williams is 84. Songwriter-musician Duane Eddy is 84. Rock musician Gary Wright is 79. Actor Nancy Lenehan is 69. Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 64. Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 62. Actor Joan Chen is 61. Rock musician Chris Mars is 61. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 60. Actor Jet Li is 59. Actor-comedian Kevin James is 57. Author and former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey is 56. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste is 55. Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 52. Former first lady Melania Trump is 52. Actor Shondrella Avery is 51. Actor Simbi Kali is 51. Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 51. Rock musician Jose Pasillas (Incubus) is 46.

