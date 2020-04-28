Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 28

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider consequences before launching into action. Plot your course in great detail. Follow rules carefully and adapt to changes. Listen to your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and strategize. Discuss priorities and responsibilities with your team. Get clear on the goal and your part to win it. Shoulder your load.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your career. New facts dispel old fears. The impossible seems accessible. Use what you’ve learned. Don’t take things personally. Let bygones be bygones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Study options and possibilities. Find alternate routes to your destination. Sometimes the best option is to do nothing. Have patience. Keep the faith.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to all considerations before making financial changes. Adapt to shifting conditions. Reduce spending and debt. Keep your objective in mind.