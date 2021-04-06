Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, April 6

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Together, you’re even more amazing. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Pursue shared passions and possibilities. Fall in love all over again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — All that practice is paying off. You’re growing physically stronger. Stay in action for peak performance. Do what you love. Your work is in demand.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Luck is on your side, and so is Cupid. Pursue passion with discipline and heart for satisfying results. Everything seems possible. Your charms are captivating.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Deepen family connections. Share traditions, celebrations and milestones. Beautify domestic spaces and share delicious treats. Discover buried treasure. Learn from someone you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A creative opportunity blossoms. Articulate, clarify and edit. Distill to essential elements. Express your heart and share your love. Communication leads to delightful possibilities.